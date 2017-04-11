बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सस्ते में हवाई सैर करने के लिए इंडिगो लायी ये ऑफर
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 07:09 PM IST
इंडिगो एयरलाइंस ने ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश के लिए धमाकेदार ऑफर लांच किया है। कंपनी द्वारा 999 रुपए से शुरू होने वाले विशेष किराए की घोषणा की गयी है। विशेष किराया ग्रीष्मकालीन छुट्टियों के दौरान घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्षेत्र के लिए है।
तीन दिन की विशेष योजना 10 से शुरू हुई है जो 12 अप्रैल तक चलेगी।
एयरलाइन ने कहा कि इस दौरान बुक किए गए टिकट पर 1 मई से 30 जून तक खास स्थानों की यात्रा की जा सकेगी। विशेष किराया 'पहले आओ पहले पाओ' के आधार पर दिया जाएगा और इसका पैसा वापस नहीं होगा।
