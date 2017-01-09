आपका शहर Close

जेटली ने किया खुलासा, नोटबंदी के बाद टैक्स कलेक्‍शन में हुआ भारी इजाफा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:51 PM IST
Indirect taxes for the month of April to Dec '16 compared to same figures last year is 25% 

अरुण जेटली PC: self

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने सोमवार को बताया कि नोटबंदी के बाद सरकार के टैक्स कलेक्शन में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जेटली ने मीडिया को बताया कि अप्रैल से दिसंबर 2016 तक अप्रत्यक्ष करों में पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष की तुलना में 25 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वहीं, इसी समयावधि में पिछले साल के मुकाबले प्रत्यक्ष करों में 12.01 फीसदी की बढ़ोरी हुई है।  
वित्त मंत्री ने बताया कि दिसंबर 2105 के मुकाबले दिसंबर 2016 में सेंट्रल एक्ससाइज टैक्स में 31 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि नवंबर 2016 के मुकाबले दिसंबर 2016 में अप्रत्यक्ष करों में 12.8 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। 

वित्त मंत्री ने बताया कि अधिकतर राज्यों का वैट कलेक्शन भी बढ़ा है।
 
