आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ट्रेन के टिकट पर करें हवाई सैर, एयर इंडिया का ऑफर शुरू

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 05:47 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Air India offers discount on fares on Rajdhani express routes
सरकारी विमानन कंपनी एयर इंडिया ने राजधानी एक्सप्रेस के किराए पर हवाई सैर कराने का ऑफर लांच किया है। एयर इंडिया आज से लेकर 30 अप्रैल तक टिकटों की खास सेल शुरू की है।
नमूने के तौर पर देखें तो सेल में दिल्ली से मुंबई तक का किराया होगा 2401 रुपए जबकि इसी रूट पर राजधानी में फर्स्ट क्लास का किराया है 4755 रुपये, सेकेंड एसी का 3860 रुपये और थर्ड एसी का किराया है 2595 रुपये।

ये सेल राजधानी की रुटों से जुड़ी हैं इसलिए इसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा दिल्ली आने-जाने वालों को मिलेगा। राजधानी से अलग सिर्फ दो रूट ऑफर में शामिल हैं - गया-कोलकाता और हैदराबाद- बंगलुरु। एयर इंडिया की ये छूट लेने के लिए आपको यात्रा से 20 दिन पहले बुकिंग करानी होगी। 

ट्रेनों के किराए को चैलेंज देने में सिर्फ एयर इंडिया ने ही अपनी स्कीम नहीं लॉन्च की है, बल्कि अन्य एयरलाइन्स भी यात्रा के कई दिनों पहले टिकट कराने पर कम फेयर चार्ज कर रही हैं। एयरइंडिया सभी रूट्स पर अपनी एक अलग सेल भी चला रहा है। हालांकि इस सेल के दाम उतने कम नहीं है, जितने कि एयरइंडिया की राजधानी फेयरमैच सेल में हैं।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

air india air india sale airlines

स्पॉटलाइट

इंस्टाग्राम का चढ़ा ऐसा चस्का, जिंदगी दांव पर लगा बनाई वीडियो

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Man Risks Life To Increase Instagram Followers

कौन लेगा टीम इंडिया में विकेटकीपर एमएस धोनी की जगह

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As A Wicket Keeper Batsman in Team India

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
National Award Winning Actor Om Puri Had A Difficult Childhood

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter

जब पीएम मोदी की अंगुली कटी तो सलमान खान ने खुद लगाया बैंडेज

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman khan bandage pm modi finger

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

क्रिकेट टीम का ऐलान

इंग्लैंड सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, धवन, रैना और युवी की टीम में वापसी

India Vs England One Day and T20 Squad

Most Read

ट्रेन के टिकट पर करें हवाई सैर, एयर इंडिया का ऑफर शुरू

Air India offers discount on fares on Rajdhani express routes
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पेट्रोल, डीजल, रसोई गैस और विमान ईंधन के दाम बढ़े

subsidised LPG Rs. 2/cylinder, Jet fuel prices hiked by 8.6% on new year 2017
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +

फ्लिपकार्ट को हर दिन झेलना पड़ा 14 करोड़ का घाटा!

flipkart suffers 14 crore loss daily
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नए वर्ष में मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए सरकार के सामने रहेंगी ये चुनौतियां

New challenges for economic growth in coming year for govt
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

वित्तमंत्री ने किया छोटे दुकानदारों के लिए नई स्कीम का ऐलान

Small businessmen to get discount on cashless transaction: Jaitley
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

जियो से मुकाबले के लिए एयरटेल ने उतारे दो नए पैकेज

Airtel launches two new packs to give Jio fight
  • गुरुवार, 8 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

﻿