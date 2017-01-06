बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ट्रेन के टिकट पर करें हवाई सैर, एयर इंडिया का ऑफर शुरू
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 05:47 PM IST
सरकारी विमानन कंपनी एयर इंडिया ने राजधानी एक्सप्रेस के किराए पर हवाई सैर कराने का ऑफर लांच किया है। एयर इंडिया आज से लेकर 30 अप्रैल तक टिकटों की खास सेल शुरू की है।
नमूने के तौर पर देखें तो सेल में दिल्ली से मुंबई तक का किराया होगा 2401 रुपए जबकि इसी रूट पर राजधानी में फर्स्ट क्लास का किराया है 4755 रुपये, सेकेंड एसी का 3860 रुपये और थर्ड एसी का किराया है 2595 रुपये।
ये सेल राजधानी की रुटों से जुड़ी हैं इसलिए इसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा दिल्ली आने-जाने वालों को मिलेगा। राजधानी से अलग सिर्फ दो रूट ऑफर में शामिल हैं - गया-कोलकाता और हैदराबाद- बंगलुरु। एयर इंडिया की ये छूट लेने के लिए आपको यात्रा से 20 दिन पहले बुकिंग करानी होगी।
ट्रेनों के किराए को चैलेंज देने में सिर्फ एयर इंडिया ने ही अपनी स्कीम नहीं लॉन्च की है, बल्कि अन्य एयरलाइन्स भी यात्रा के कई दिनों पहले टिकट कराने पर कम फेयर चार्ज कर रही हैं। एयरइंडिया सभी रूट्स पर अपनी एक अलग सेल भी चला रहा है। हालांकि इस सेल के दाम उतने कम नहीं है, जितने कि एयरइंडिया की राजधानी फेयरमैच सेल में हैं।
