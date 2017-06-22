बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एशियाई बाजारों में मजबूती से सेंसेक्स को मिला बल, 68 अंकों की तेजी के साथ खुला बाजार
एशियाई बाजारों में दिखी मजबूती से घरेलू शेयर मार्केट में भी इसका अच्छा असर देखने को मिला और गुरुवार को सेंसेक्स में 68 अंकों की तेजी देखी गई। वहीं निफ्टी में भी 9 अंक की बढ़त दिखाई दी और ये 9643 के स्तर पर खुला।
बीएसई का सेंसेक्स 31352 के स्तर पर कारोबार करने लगा। वहीं डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये में कमजोर शुरुआत देखी गई और ये 13 पैसे गिरकर 64.63 के स्तर पर खुला। बुधवार को ये 64.52 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ था।
मिडकैप, स्मॉलकैप में देखी गई तेजी
मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में भी अच्छी खरीदारी देखने को मिल रही है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स करीब 0.5 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में भी 0.5 फीसदी की मजबूती आई है। बीएसई के स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स में 0.5 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है।
ऑटो, मेटल, फार्मा, रियल्टी, बैंकिंग, कंज्यूमर ड्युरेबल्स, कैपिटल गुड्स और पावर शेयरों में अच्छी खरीदारी आई है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.3 फीसदी की तेजी के साथ 23,777 के स्तर पर कारोबार कर रहा है।
