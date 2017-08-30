बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंसानों को मारकर खाता था यह डॉक्टर, घर से मिली अजीबो-गरीब चीजें, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा...
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:17 PM IST
खुद कबूल किया था गुनाह
PC: BBC
पड़ोसियों को अक्सर इस घर से अजीब सी बदबू आती थी। उन्होंने कई बार इस मकान के मालिक से सड़े मांस का दुर्गंध आने की शिकायत भी की लेकिन उसने इस पर गौर नहीं किया क्योंकि वह खुद इस घर में नहीं रहता था। उसने यह घर एक देसी चिकित्सक को किराए पर दे रखा था।
'इंसानों का मांस खाते-खाते थक गया हूं'
पड़ोसियों को कई बार हुआ शख्स
PC: BBC
आस पड़ोस में रहने वाले लोगों के होश उस वक्त उड़ गए जब इसी घर से एक सिर कटी लाश मिली। वहीं घर में रखे खाना बनाने वाले बर्तन में इंसानों के कान के टुकड़े और सूटकेस से शरीर के कई टुकड़े बरामद किये गए।इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब खुद घर में रहने वाला डॉक्टर पुलिस के पास पहुंचा और उसने अपना गुनाह कुबूल किया। उसके हाथ और पैर खून से सने थे। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि वह 'इंसानों का मांस खाते-खाते थक गया है।'
यहां घटी यह दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात
किराए के मकान में रहकर करता था दिल दहला देने वाले काम
PC: BBC
पुलिस ने जब जांच-पड़ताल की तो चिकित्सक की बात सच साबित हुई। उसी के कबूलनामे के आधार पर पत्थरों के नीचे से एक महिला की भी लाश बरामद की गई जो पिछले कई दिनों से लापता थी। मामले में पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया जिसमें खुद मकान मालिक का भाई भी शामिल है। बीबीसी के मुताबिक यह घटना दक्षिण अफ़्रीका के क्वाज़ुलु-नटाल प्रांत के गांव शायामोया में घटी।
