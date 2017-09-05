बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस घर के फ्रिज में घात लगाए बैठा था सांप, अनजाने में लड़के ने खोल दिया दरवाजा और...
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:33 PM IST
जरा सोचिए, पूरे दिन ऑफिस में काम करने के बाद आप थके हारे घर आए। पानी पीने के लिए फ्रिज खोले तो आपका सामना
अजगर
से हो जाए। सांसें तो आपकी थमनी ही हैं और दोबारा तो आपकी फ्रिज खोलने की हिम्मत होगी नहीं। रही बात प्यास की तो प्यास क्या भूख लगनी भी बंद ही हो जाएगी।
फ्रिज में अजगर देख पूरे परिवार की सिट्टी बिट्टी हुई गुल
ऐसा ही कुछ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई परिवार के साथ हुआ। घर के एक सदस्य ने कोल्ड ड्रिंक निकालने के लिए जैसे ही फ्रिज खोला फ्रिज के अंदर अजगर मिला। अजगर फ्रिज के अंदर कैसे घुसा इसकी जानकारी नहीं है पर फ्रिज में उसे देख पूरे परिवार की सिट्टी पिट्टी जरूर गुम हो गई।
फिर क्या था तुरंत सांप को निकालने के लिए बचाव दल को बुलाया गया। मौके पर पहुंचे बचाव दल ने सांप को निकालने के लिए पहले पूरे फ्रिज को खाली किया। इसके बाद सांप को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया।
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो
वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो को अब तक 1.9 लाख लोगों ने देखा है और 1200 लोगों ने इसे शेयर भी किया है।
