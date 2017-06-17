आपका शहर Close

बढ़ीं तेज प्रताप यादव की मुश्किलें, BPCL ने रद्द किया पेट्रोल पंप का लाइसेंस

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:46 AM IST
दुश्मन मारण जाप भी लालू प्रसाद यादव के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव का कुछ भला करता दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। अब बीपीसीएल ने बिहार सरकार में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेजप्रताप की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। बीपीसीएल ने कार्रवाई करते हुए तेजप्रताप को आवंटित पेट्रोल पंप का लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया है।
इससे पहले बीपीसीएल ने डीलरशिप के संबंध में दो सवालों के जवाब मांगे थे। हालांकि इस मामले में बीपीसीएल ने आग टिप्पणी करने से इंकार कर दिया है। आपको बता दें कि भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड ने दिसंबर 2011 में पटना में बेउर जेल के पास एक पेट्रोल पंप के लिए आवेदन मांगे थे। जिसके बाद इसमें तेजप्रताप ने भी आवेदन किया गया था।

उनके आवेदन के आधार पर उन्हें पेट्रोल पंप का आवंट कर दिया गया, लेकिन जिस जमीन के आधार पर इस पेट्रोल पंप का आवंटन तेजप्रताप को किया गया था, बाद में वो जमीन ही विवादों में घिर गई।
