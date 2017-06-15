आपका शहर Close

रेलवे टिकट बुक करने पर मिलेगा कैशबैक, ये है तरीका

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:42 AM IST
IRCTC MVisa Offer Get Rs 50 cashback on Train tickets when you pay with mVisa

IRCTC

भारतीय रेलवे और आईआरसीटीसी ने भी कैशबैक ऑफर के मार्केट में एंट्री कर ली है। आईआरसीटीसी भी अब ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करने वाले यात्रियों को कैशबैक देगा। इसके लिए आईआरसीटीसी ने एमवीजा पेमेंट सर्विस को अपनाया है। कैशबैक लेने के लिए एमवीजा के जरिए टिकट का पेमेंट करना होगा। यात्रियों को इसके लिए मोबाइल में एमवीजा ऐप डाउनलोड करना होगा और उसमें अपने डेबिट या क्रेडिट कार्ड को लिंक कराना होगा। 
कैसे मिलेगा टिकट बुुक करने पर कैशबैक?
