रेलवे टिकट बुक करने पर मिलेगा कैशबैक, ये है तरीका
{"_id":"594209314f1c1b8b3c8b47cf","slug":"irctc-mvisa-offer-get-rs-50-cashback-on-train-tickets-when-you-pay-with-mvisa","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0936\u092c\u0948\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Technology","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0928\u0949\u0932\u0949\u091c\u0940","slug":"technology"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:42 AM IST
IRCTC
भारतीय रेलवे
और
आईआरसीटीसी
ने भी कैशबैक ऑफर के मार्केट में एंट्री कर ली है। आईआरसीटीसी भी अब ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करने वाले यात्रियों को कैशबैक देगा। इसके लिए आईआरसीटीसी ने एमवीजा पेमेंट सर्विस को अपनाया है। कैशबैक लेने के लिए एमवीजा के जरिए टिकट का पेमेंट करना होगा। यात्रियों को इसके लिए मोबाइल में एमवीजा ऐप डाउनलोड करना होगा और उसमें अपने डेबिट या क्रेडिट कार्ड को लिंक कराना होगा।
कैसे मिलेगा टिकट बुुक करने पर कैशबैक?
अब टिकट बुकिंग के दौरान ग्राहकों को आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से एमवीजा ऐप के जरिए QR कोड स्कैन करना होगा। उसके बाद पेमेंट हो जाएगा। दरअसल आईआरसीटीसी 4 सितंबर तक यह ऑफर दे रही है। इसके तहत ग्राहक एमवीजा स्कैन करके आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से टिकट बुक करने वाले ग्राहकों को 50 रुपये का कैशबैक दिया जाएगा।
एमवीजा पेमेंट की जानकारी देते हुए आईआरसीटीसी के सीएमडी एके मनोचा ने कहा कि भारत के सबसे बड़े ई-कॉमर्स संस्थान की सफलता का सबसे बड़ा मंत्र नई टेक्नोलॉजी स्वीकार करना और उसके साथ चलना है। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि देश में स्मार्टफोन की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है जिसे देखते हुए mVisa जैसे मोबाइल बेस्ड पेमेंट सर्विस की तरफ बढ़ना स्वभाविक है।कं
कैसे मिलेगा टिकट बुुक करने पर कैशबैक?
