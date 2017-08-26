Download App
kavya kavya

Vivo ने 16MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया Y69, जानें कीमत

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

26 Aug 2017
Vivo Y69 launched in India With 16 Megapixel Front Camera, Know price and specifications

Vivo Y69

वीवो ने शुक्रवार को भारत में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन Y69 लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन को एक बार फिर से कंपनी ने सेल्फी को ध्यान में रखकर लॉन्च किया है। वीवो Y69 में 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है जिसमें सैमसंग S5K3P3ST सेंसर है। फोन की बिक्री 1 सितंबर से अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट और देशभर के ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर से शुरू होगी। वीवो Y69 शैंपेन गोल्ड और मैटे ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा।
आगे पढ़ें

वीवो Y69 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

