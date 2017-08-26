बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Vivo ने 16MP सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया Y69, जानें कीमत
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 01:12 PM IST
Vivo Y69
वीवो ने शुक्रवार को भारत में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन Y69 लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन को एक बार फिर से कंपनी ने सेल्फी को ध्यान में रखकर लॉन्च किया है। वीवो Y69 में 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है जिसमें सैमसंग S5K3P3ST सेंसर है। फोन की बिक्री 1 सितंबर से
अमेजॉन
,
फ्लिपकार्ट
और देशभर के ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर से शुरू होगी।
वीवो
Y69 शैंपेन गोल्ड और मैटे ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा।
वीवो Y69 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन में 5.5 इंच की डिस्प्ले, गोरिल्ला ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 1.5GHz का ऑक्टाकोर मीडियाटेक MT6570 प्रोसेसर, 3GB रैम, 32 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 256 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है जिसके साथ सैमसंग का S5K3P3ST सेंसर है।
वहीं रियर कैमरा 13 मेगापिक्सल का है, साथ में डुअल एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट भी है। वहीं फोन के होम बटन पर फिंगरप्रिंट भी दिया गया है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack और माइक्रो-USB है। फोन में 3000 एमएएच की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 14,990 रुपये है।
