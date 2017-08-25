Download App
kavya kavya

itel ने वोडाफोन से मिलाया हाथ, फ्री में मिलेगा फोन, साथ में 100 रुपये भी

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 05:21 PM IST
itel Mobile and Vodafone join hands to give jio phone competition with free feature phone

जियो फोन के बुकिंग के ठीक एक दिन बाद वोडाफोन और आईटेल ने पार्टनरशिप कर ली है। इसके तहत आईटेल के फीचर फोन खरीदने पर वोडाफोन यूजर्स को 900 रुपये का कैशबैक मिलेगा। बता दें कि भारत में आईटेल के फीचर फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 800 रुपये है। यानी फोन आपको फ्री में मिलेगा।
 
