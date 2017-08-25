बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
itel ने वोडाफोन से मिलाया हाथ, फ्री में मिलेगा फोन, साथ में 100 रुपये भी
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 05:21 PM IST
जियो फोन के बुकिंग के ठीक एक दिन बाद वोडाफोन और आईटेल ने पार्टनरशिप कर ली है। इसके तहत आईटेल के फीचर फोन खरीदने पर वोडाफोन यूजर्स को 900 रुपये का कैशबैक मिलेगा। बता दें कि भारत में आईटेल के फीचर फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 800 रुपये है। यानी फोन आपको फ्री में मिलेगा।
ये भी पढ़ेंः सावधान! फेसबुक मैसेंजर के जरिए भेजा रहा है वायरस
