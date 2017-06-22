फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम के फोटो/वीडियो फोन में ऐसे करें डाउनलोड
आप में से अधिकतर लोग फेसबुक यूज करते होंगे। कई बार आपको फेसबुक पर कई बार अच्छे वीडियो भी देखने को मिलते हैं जिन्हें हम डाउनलोड करना चाहते हैं लेकिन कर नहीं पाते हैं। वैसे फेसबुक ऐप में वीडियो सेव करने का विकल्प तो है लेकिन फोन की गैलरी में सेव करने के लिए कोई विकल्प नहीं है। तो चलिए जानते हैं मोबाइल में फेसबुक वीडियो डाउनलोड करने का तरीका।
