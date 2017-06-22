आपका शहर Close

फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम के फोटो/वीडियो फोन में ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:43 PM IST
How to download facebook and instagram photo, video in mobile

आप में से अधिकतर लोग फेसबुक यूज करते होंगे। कई बार आपको फेसबुक पर कई बार अच्छे वीडियो भी देखने को मिलते हैं जिन्हें हम डाउनलोड करना चाहते हैं लेकिन कर नहीं पाते हैं। वैसे फेसबुक ऐप में वीडियो सेव करने का विकल्प तो है लेकिन फोन की गैलरी में सेव करने के लिए कोई विकल्प नहीं है। तो चलिए जानते हैं मोबाइल में फेसबुक वीडियो डाउनलोड करने का तरीका।

