BSNL ला रहा है 5G,सेकेंडों में डाउनलोड होंगी HD फिल्में

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 12:57 PM IST
BSNL to launch 5G Service in India

BSNL 5G

BSNL अगले साल तक देश में 5जी सर्विस लाने की तैयारी कर रहा है और अगर ऐसा होता है तो 5जी सर्विस देने वाली बीएसएनएल देश की पहली कंपनी होगी। इसकी जानकारी कंपनी के चेयरमैन और प्रबंध निदेशक अनुपम श्रीवास्तव ने दी। 
बता दें कि कंपनी पहले से ही भारत में 5जी सर्विस शुरू करने के लिए कंपनी नोकिया से बात कर रही है। इसकी टेस्टिंग साल के अंत तक पूरी हो जाएगी और मार्च 2018 तक सर्विस हो जाएगी। वहीं 5जी इक्यूपमेंट के लिए लार्सन एंड टुब्रो और एचपी जैसी कंपनियों की मदद ली जाएगी।

10Gbps होगी 5जी की स्पीड
बीएसएनएल अगर 5जी सर्विस देने में कामयाब होता है तो यह बड़ी बात होगी, क्योंकि अभी तक तो कंपनी के पास 4जी सर्विस भी नहीं है। ऐसे में 5जी की बात थोड़ी अटपटी लग रही है। खैर, अगर ऐसा होता है तो यूजर्स 10Gbps की स्पीड से फाइल डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। बता दें कि 5जी की मैक्सिमम स्पीड 10Gbps, 4जी की मैक्सिमम स्पीड 100Mbps और 3जी की अधिकतम स्पीड 384Kbps होती है।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Browse By Tags

bsnl bsnl 5g 5g network 5g service More ...

