ऐपल को पछाड़ गूगल बना नंबर 1 ब्रैंड, वैल्यू में 24% की ग्रोथ
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:30 AM IST
गूगल इस साल का सबसे पॉप्यूलर ब्रैंड बन गया है। इसने प्रतिद्वंद्वी ऐपल को पीछे छोड़ नंबर-1 पर जगह बना ली है।
