शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   Kartarpur Corridor, Imran Khan have narrow limited focus

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर इमरान की उदारता दिखावा, अब कर रहे परमिट की बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 12:38 PM IST
इमरान खान
इमरान खान - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में प्रगति पर भारत के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि इमरान खान की टीवी पर की गई घोषणा उनकी सिख समुदाय के अंदर उदार छवि बनाने की कोशिश भर थी। लेकिन, मामला इसके ठीक विपरीत है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इमरान खान एक छोटी सोच वाले व्यक्ति हैं।  हम निराश हैं कि वह अब परमिट प्रणाली पर बात कर रहे हैं।
 

भारतीय अधिकारी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान पीएम इमरान खान का काम उनकी कथित उदारता से मेल नहीं खाता। इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि हम करतारपुर पर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। हमारी स्थिति सुसंगत है। इस मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को संदेह है।


 

Recommended

Television

बैन लगने के बाद श्रीसंत करना चाहते थे खुदकुशी, पति के जेल जाने पर भुवनेश्वरी की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

15 मार्च 2019

sreesanth
sreesanth
sreesanth
sreesanth
Television

बैन लगने के बाद श्रीसंत करना चाहते थे खुदकुशी, पति के जेल जाने पर भुवनेश्वरी की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

बेटी की पप्पी से तुलना करने पर ट्रोल हुईं मिसेज शाहिद, यूजर बोले- 'अटेंशन पाने को मीरा कुछ भी...'

15 मार्च 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
mira rajput
shahid kapoor and mira rajput
Bollywood

बेटी की पप्पी से तुलना करने पर ट्रोल हुईं मिसेज शाहिद, यूजर बोले- 'अटेंशन पाने को मीरा कुछ भी...'

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

siddharth malhotra
tara sutaria
Tara Sutaria
siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
bollywood flashback akshay kumar rekha raveena tandon
अभिषेक करिश्मा
Salman and Sangeeta
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की शादी के बाद सामने आई सजावट की शानदार 6 तस्वीरें, यकीनन नहीं देखी होगी

15 मार्च 2019

Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की शादी के बाद सामने आई सजावट की शानदार 6 तस्वीरें, यकीनन नहीं देखी होगी

15 मार्च 2019

छापेमारी करने पहुंची पुलिस
Varanasi

देह व्यापार से मुक्त किशोरियों ने पुलिस को बताई आपबीती, बोली- मुझे मेरे परिजनों के...

15 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
kartarpur corridor imran khan india pakistan relations pakistan india करतारपुर कॉरिडोर इमरान खान
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आतंकी मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंकी मसूद अजहर ने लेख में कहा- एयर स्ट्राइक से कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ, पीएम मोदी को दी चुनौती

अजहर ने जेईएम के साप्ताहिक अखबार अल-कलाम में अपने उपनाम सादी के तहत एक लेख लिखा है। जिसमें उसने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को उसके साथ शूटिंग या तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता करने के लिए कहा है।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

न्यूजीलैंड हमले पर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने कहा- श्वेत राष्ट्रवाद व्यापक खतरा नहीं

16 मार्च 2019

हमलावर ने बनाया लाइव वीडियो
World

न्यूजीलैंड हमला: हिंसक अपराधों को बढ़ावा दे रहे लाइव वीडियो

16 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

मसूद अजहर के मुद्दे पर चीन को मनाने में जुटे फ्रांस, इंग्लैंड और अमेरिका

16 मार्च 2019

संदिग्ध हमलावर
World

न्यूजीलैंड मस्जिद हमला: कोर्ट ने संदिग्ध आरोपी को 5 अप्रैल तक हिरासत में भेजा

16 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड हमला
World

न्यूजीलैंड हमले के पीड़ितों में दो हैदराबादी भी शामिल, एक घायल, दूसरा लापता

16 मार्च 2019

ब्रिेटेन का शाही परिवार
World

ब्रिटेन के शाही परिवार में बंटवारा, अब नए घर में बच्चे का स्वागत करेंगे प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन

16 मार्च 2019

तेल अवीव, इस्राइल
World

इस्राइल ने गाजा के सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर किए हमले, सौ ठिकानों को बनाया निशाना

16 मार्च 2019

ब्रेंटन टैरंट
World

आखिर कौन है न्यूजीलैंड की मस्जिद पर हमला करने वाला शख्स?

16 मार्च 2019

Kim jong-Donald Trump (File)
World

गुंडे समान अमेरिका से रोक सकते हैं परमाणु वार्ता: उत्तर कोरियाई नेता

16 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

न्यूजीलैंड के शहर क्राइस्टचर्च में बंदूकधारियों ने बरसाई अंधाधुंध गोलियां, देखिए रिपोर्ट

न्यूजीलैंड के शहर क्राइस्टचर्च में स्थित दो मस्जिद में बंदूकधारियों ने अंधाधुंध गोलियां बरसाईं हैं। जिसमें कम से कम नौ लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है।

15 मार्च 2019

चीन 2:16

चीन की नापाक हरकत, फिर मसूद अजहर की बना ढाल, अमेरिका ने चेताया

14 मार्च 2019

इमरान 1:29

पाकिस्तान के दावों की खुली कलई, गिलगित के निवासी ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2019

सउदी अरब 01:36

एयरपोर्ट पर बच्चे को भूल फ्लाइट में उड़ी मां, याद आते ही वापस लौटा विमान

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:11

यहां सिर्फ एक आदमी लड़ता है चुनाव, लगभग 100 प्रतिशत होता है मतदान

12 मार्च 2019

Related

इमैनुएल मैक्रों-मसूद अजहर
World

अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कसा मसूद अजहर पर शिकंजा, फ्रांस सरकार का बड़ा एलान

15 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड में फायरिंग करने वाला संदिग्ध
World

क्राइस्टचर्च हमले की घटना को बंदूकधारी ने फेसबुक पर किया था लाइव

15 मार्च 2019

थामस कुक एयरलाइंस से पीड़ित लड़की
World

लड़की का पहनावा देख एयरलाइन ने कहा- शरीर ठीक से ढको या विमान से उतरो

15 मार्च 2019

New Zealand Shooting
World

न्यूजीलैंड हमला: सोशल मीडिया पर हमले की धमकी दी और अगले ही दिन खूनखराबा

16 मार्च 2019

यूएनएससी में मसूद अजहर पर चर्चा
World

मसूद पर चीन के वीटो से यूएनएससी के सदस्य देश नाराज, कहा- करेंगे दूसरे विकल्प पर विचार

14 मार्च 2019

ऑकलैंड में मिला संदिग्ध बैग
World

हाईअलर्ट पर न्यूजीलैंड, क्राइस्टचर्च में फायरिंग के बाद अब ऑकलैंड में विस्फोट

15 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.