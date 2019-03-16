Sources on Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's declaration on TV about Kartarpur,impression given to Sikh community that it was like generous offer; what India found in discussions is that they have narrow limited focus.We're disappointed that permit system is talked now pic.twitter.com/rSwg2hhn15— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
Sources on Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's perceived generosity is not matched. No doubt, we are going ahead on Kartarpur. Our position is consistent, Pakistan has doubts.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
अजहर ने जेईएम के साप्ताहिक अखबार अल-कलाम में अपने उपनाम सादी के तहत एक लेख लिखा है। जिसमें उसने भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को उसके साथ शूटिंग या तीरंदाजी प्रतियोगिता करने के लिए कहा है।
16 मार्च 2019