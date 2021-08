अफगानिस्तान: तालिबान के दाखिल होते ही काबुल में बिगड़े हालात, देश छोड़ने की हड़बड़ी में लोग, सड़कों पर भीषण जाम

Capital Kabul right now, Traffic blocked, everyone is in a hurry and are rushing to their homes. #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/QqDXwUm5c7

“Taliban have entered the city and we are running away. Everyone is afraid.”

This is not a clip from a scary movie, This is the reality in Kabul. Last week the city hosted a film festival & now they running away for their lives. Heartbreaking to watch but the world is do nothing pic.twitter.com/90PzxqLPYE