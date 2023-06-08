Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   GGSIPU: CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the inauguration of the university campus, said the education system is

GGSIPU: यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस के उद्घाटन में पंहुचे सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल शिक्षा व्यवस्था कही बड़ी बात

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Thu, 08 Jun 2023 09:33 PM IST
GGSIPU: CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the inauguration of the university campus, said the education system is
दिल्ली की गुरू गोविंद सिंह इंद्रप्रस्थ यूनिवर्सिटी के ईस्ट दिल्ली कैम्पस का गुरुवार को उद्घाटन किया गया. इस कैम्पस का उद्घाटन दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपराज्यपाल विनय कुमार सक्सेना ने साथ मिलकर किया

