Bihar Politics: Political stirring intensified again in Bihar. Jitan Ram Manjhi. CM Nitish

Bihar Politics : बिहार में फिर से राजनीतिक सरगर्मी तेज । Jitan Ram Manjhi । CM Nitish

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2023 05:17 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बिहार की राजनीतिक सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है । इसी बीच बिहार से एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है कि जीतन राम मांझी फिर से एनडीए में वापसी करने जा रहे है । 

