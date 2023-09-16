Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Anantnag Encounter Update: Army found the location of hidden terrorists. Major Ashish. Col Manpreet Singh

Anantnag Encounter Update: सेना को मिली छुपे आतंकियों की Location । Major Ashish। Col Manpreet Singh

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अभिलाषा पाठक Updated Sat, 16 Sep 2023 12:58 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army found the location of hidden terrorists. Major Ashish. Col Manpreet Singh

Anantnag Encounter Update: सेना को मिली छुपे आतंकियों की Location । Major Ashish। Col Manpreet Singh

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Weather Forecast 16 September 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 16 September 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
16 Sep 2023

Jawan Success Event: 'जवान' की सफलता पर शाहरुख खान ने की पत्रकारों से खुलकर बातचीत

Jawan Success Event:'जवान' की सफलता पर शाहरुख खान ने की पत्रकारों से खुलकर बातचीत
India News
16 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter Updates: सेना ने सर्च ऑपरेशन मेें लाई तेजी आतंकियों के कई ठिकाने ध्वस्त

Anantnag Encounter Updates:सेना ने सर्च ऑपरेशन मेें लाई तेजी आतंकियों के कई ठिकाने ध्वस्त
India News
16 Sep 2023

IT Raid on Azam Khan : इनकम टैक्स की रेड पर आजम खान ने कही मीडिया के सामने बड़ी बात

IT Raid on Azam Khan :इनकम टैक्स की रेड पर आजम खान ने कही मीडिया के सामने बड़ी बात
India News
16 Sep 2023

Sanatan Dharma Issue: सनातन के अपमान पर नड्डा नेभरी रैली में कह दी बड़ी बात जारी है सियासी संग्राम

Sanatan Dharma Issue:सनातन के अपमान पर नड्डा नेभरी रैली में कह दी बड़ी बात जारी है सियासी संग्राम
India News
16 Sep 2023

Ramcharitmanas Controversy: रामचरितमानस पर विवादित बयान के बाद तेजस्वी ने दिया शिक्षा मंत्री को नसीहत

Ramcharitmanas Controversy:रामचरितमानस पर विवादित बयान के बाद तेजस्वी ने दिया शिक्षा मंत्री को नसीहत
India News
16 Sep 2023

MP Election 2023: ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने पहली बार बताया क्यों गिराई कमलनाथ की सरकार!

MP Election 2023:ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने पहली बार बताया क्यों गिराई कमलनाथ की सरकार!
India News
16 Sep 2023

MP Election 2023: दिग्विजय सिंह ने सिंधिया को बताया हीरा फिर कटाक्ष करते हुए कह दी बड़ी बात

MP Election 2023:दिग्विजय सिंह ने सिंधिया को बताया हीरा फिर कटाक्ष करते हुए कह दी बड़ी बात
India News
16 Sep 2023

KBC प्रतियोगिता की विजेता राजस्थान की सरपंच से अमर उजाला की Exclusive बातचीत

राजस्थान
India News
15 Sep 2023

NASA ने UFO और एलियंस के अस्तित्व से क्यों नहीं किया इनकार, रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

नासा
India News
15 Sep 2023

अभिनेता चैतन्य चौधरी की अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत

मनोरंजन
India News
15 Sep 2023

पत्रकारों के बहिष्कार के फैसले पर कांग्रेस ने दी सफाई

कांग्रेस
India News
15 Sep 2023

I.N.D.I.A. गठबंधन की तरफ से 14 पत्रकारों के बहिष्कार के फैसले पर बीजेपी ने साधा निशाना

I.N.D.I.A.
India News
15 Sep 2023

पिछले चुनावों के परिणामों के आधार पर तय होगा I.N.D.I.A. में सीट बंटवारे का फॉर्मूला!

इंडिया
India News
15 Sep 2023

कर्नल मनप्रीत सिंह के बेटे ने कुछ इस तरह दी अपने पिता के पार्थिव शरीर को अंतिम विदाई

अनंतनाग एनकाउंटर
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter: आंसूओं से भीग गई सड़क, मनप्रीत सिंह का भावुक कर देने वाला आखिरी वीडियो

अनंतनाग
India News
15 Sep 2023

आदित्य एल-1 ने सफलतापूर्वक चौथी बार बदली कक्षा

आदित्य एल-1
India News
15 Sep 2023

सनातन धर्म पर टिप्पणी के बाद उदयनिधि स्टालिन ने फिर दिया विवादित बयान

उदयनिधि स्टालिन
India News
15 Sep 2023

तीन देशों ने ली विक्रम लैंडर की फोटो, देखें किसकी फोटो है बेहतर!

चंद्रयान 3
India News
15 Sep 2023

सनातन धर्म को लेकर पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना तो कांग्रेस ने किया पलटवार

कांग्रेस
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter Update : एक्शन मूड में दिखी Indian Army, सुरक्षा बलों का व्यापक अभियान शुरू

अनंतनाग एनकाउंटर अपडेट
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter: कर्नल मनप्रीत सिंह की मां बोलीं- काश मिस कॉल मार देती

अनंतनाग एनकाउंटर
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter : अनंतनाग हमले के बाद Pakistan के खिलाफ किया गया विरोध प्रदर्शन। Major Ashish

अनंतनाग एनकाउंटर
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter: Major Ashish Dhonchak का पार्थिव शरीर Panipat लाया गया

मेजर आशीष ढोंचक
India News
15 Sep 2023

MP Election 2023: संघ और पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध गोविंद सिंह ने मचाया सियासी बवाल!

MP Election 2023:संघ और पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साध गोविंद सिंह ने मचाया सियासी बवाल!
India News
15 Sep 2023

MP Election 2023: MP में कांग्रेस ने चला किसान कार्ड किसानों को साधने में जुटे बड़े नेता ?

MP Election 2023:MP में कांग्रेस ने चला किसान कार्ड किसानों को साधने में जुटे बड़े नेता ?
India News
15 Sep 2023

Weather Forecast 15 September 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 15 September 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
15 Sep 2023

MP Assembly Election 2023 : राहुल को सीजनल हिंदू बोल नरेन्द्र सिह तोमर ने मचाया सियासी बवाल!

MP Assembly Election 2023 :राहुल को सीजनल हिंदू बोल नरेन्द्र सिह तोमर ने मचाया सियासी बवाल!
India News
15 Sep 2023

Priyank Kharge On PM Modi: 'सनातन धर्म पर' बयान देकर प्रियांक ने पीएम पर निशाना साध सबको चौंकाया !

Priyank Kharge On PM Modi:'सनातन धर्म पर' बयान देकर प्रियांक ने पीएम पर निशाना साध सबको चौंकाया !
India News
15 Sep 2023

Anantnag Encounter: सेना ने खोली अपनी तीसरी आंख आतंकियों का काम तमाम करने की तैयारी

Anantnag Encounter: सेना ने खोली अपनी तीसरी आंख आतंकियों का काम तमाम करने की तैयारी
India News
15 Sep 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें