Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Abdu Rozik New Song Baarish launch event: Sumbul Touqeer Khan seen with Shiv Thakare

Abdu Rozik New Song Baarish launch event: Shiv Thakare संग दिखीं Sumbul Touqeer Khan

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला.कॉम Published by: मोहम्मद नूरुज्जमान Updated Fri, 07 Jul 2023 02:23 PM IST
Abdu Rozik New Song Baarish launch event: Sumbul Touqeer Khan seen with Shiv Thakare

Abdu Rozik New Song Baarish launch event: Shiv Thakare संग दिखीं Sumbul Touqeer Khan
 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Entertainment News: 'Gadar 2' की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पहुंचे Udit Narayan, Anil Sharma और Mithoon

उदित नारायण
Bollywood
05 Jul 2023

कंगना रनौत की 'तेजस' को मिल गई नई रिलीज डेट

कंगना रनौत
Entertainment
05 Jul 2023

अमेरिका से लौटे शाहरुख मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर हुए स्पॉट, साथ दिखे गौरी खान और बेटा अबराम

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
05 Jul 2023

'लस्ट स्टोरीज़ 2' में बोल्ड सीन पर क्या बोलीं तमन्ना भाटिया?

तमन्ना भाटिया
Entertainment
04 Jul 2023
14
20

सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान का शूटिंग के सेट पर हुआ एक्सीडेंट

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
04 Jul 2023

जुलाई महीने में ये बॉलीवुड-हॉलीवुड फिल्में मचाएंगी धमाल!

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
04 Jul 2023

बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 की कंटेस्टेंट आकांक्षा पुरी से खास बातचीत

आकांक्षा पुरी
Entertainment
03 Jul 2023

इस दमदार एक्टर ने फिल्म 'गदर 2' में ली एंट्री

गदर 2
Entertainment
03 Jul 2023

'गदर 2' रिलीज से पहले मेकर्स पर फूटा अमीषा पटेल का गुस्सा

गदर 2
Entertainment
01 Jul 2023
1
4

एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 की कंटेस्टेंट आलिया सिद्दीकी से खास बातचीत

आलिया सिद्दीकी
Entertainment
30 Jun 2023

हिट फिल्म के बाद कार्तिक को मिलती है तोहफे में कार?

कार्तिक आर्यन
Entertainment
30 Jun 2023

'आदिपुरुष' पर भारी पड़ी 'सत्यप्रेम की कथा', पहले दिन की इतनी कमाई

सत्यप्रेम की कथा
Entertainment
30 Jun 2023
7
10

प्यार का पहला अध्याय शिव शक्ति के स्टार कास्ट के साथ खास बातचीत

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
30 Jun 2023

कियारा आडवाणी-कार्तिक आर्यन की जोड़ी ने फैन्स के दिलों को छू लिया

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023

धर्मेंद्र ने हेमा-ईशा से क्यों मांगी माफी?

धर्मेंद्र
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023
59
140

थिएटर पहुंचे कार्तिक आर्यन, लोगों के आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

कार्तिक आर्यन
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023

सत्यप्रेम की कथा की स्क्रीनिंग में लगा बॉलीवुड सितारों का मेला

सत्यप्रेम की कथा
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023

नाइट मैनेजर पार्ट 2 के पहले एपिसोड की हुई स्क्रीनिंग मौजूद रहे सभी कलाकार

नाइट मैनेजर पार्ट 2
Entertainment
29 Jun 2023
6
3

जवान के टीज़र की रिलीज़ डेट सामने आई

जवान
Entertainment
28 Jun 2023

'आदिपुरुष' विवाद के बीच रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' की टीवी पर वापसी

आदिपुरुष
Entertainment
28 Jun 2023
33
90

अग्निवीर बन डिफेंस फोर्स में शामिल हुईं रवि किशन की बेटी इशिता

रवि किशन
Entertainment
28 Jun 2023
7
9

कुंभकर्ण का किरदार निभाने वाले लवी पजनी ने आदिपुरुष की आलोचना की

आदिपुरुष विवाद
Entertainment
28 Jun 2023
3
7

मुंबई के माहिम दरगाह पहुंचीं अमीषा पटेल

अमीषा पटेल
Entertainment
27 Jun 2023
27
123

एयरपोर्ट पर फैन का क्रेज देखकर इमोशनल हुई तमन्ना भाटिया

तमन्ना भाटिया
Entertainment
27 Jun 2023

नाईट मैनेजर के दूसरे सीजन को लेकर स्टार कास्ट से खास बातचीत

नाईट मैनेजर
Entertainment
27 Jun 2023

शरमन जोशी-मोना सिंह से 'कफस' वेब सीरीज को लेकर खास बातचीत

कफस
Entertainment
27 Jun 2023

जय भानुशाली और माही विज ने मनाया बेटे राजवीर का जन्मदिन

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
25 Jun 2023

आदिपुरुष के ये सीन हॉलीवुड मूवीज से किए गए हैं कॉपी

आदिपुरुष
Entertainment
24 Jun 2023
3
17

ज्योतिषी ने बताया सलमान खान के सिंगल होने का कारण!

सलमान खान
Entertainment
24 Jun 2023

हुमा कुरैशी की फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Bollywood
24 Jun 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed