Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Anup Jalota Birthday: Bollywood stars arrived on Anoop Jalota's birthday

Anup Jalota Birthday: अनूप जलोटा के जन्मदिन पर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के सितारे

Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Mon, 31 Jul 2023 08:29 PM IST
Anup Jalota Birthday: Bollywood stars arrived on Anoop Jalota's birthday

Anup Jalota Birthday: अनूप जलोटा के जन्मदिन पर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के सितारे

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

वेलकम 3 से अनिल कपूर और नाना पाटेकर ने किया किनारा, ये नई जोड़ी की होगी एंट्री

बॉलीवुड न्यूज
Entertainment
29 Jul 2023

जन्मदिन के मौके पर संजय दत्त ने की फैंस से मुलाकात

संजय दत्त
Entertainment
29 Jul 2023

जन्मदिन के मौके पर संजय दत्त ने की फैंस से मुलाकात

संजय दत्त
Entertainment
29 Jul 2023

करण जौहर के घर पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी
Entertainment
29 Jul 2023

मीडिया से नजरें चुराते नजर आए किंग खान

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
28 Jul 2023

गदर 2 की मुश्किलें हुई कम, अब नहीं करना होगा ओह माय गॉड 2 से सामना

ग़दर 2
Entertainment
28 Jul 2023

Jailer Song: तमन्ना भाटिया ने किया फिल्म 'जेलर' का गाना लॉन्च तमन्ना भाटिया ने लाइव परफॉर्म किया

Jailer Song:तमन्ना भाटिया ने किया फिल्म 'जेलर' का गाना लॉन्च तमन्ना भाटिया ने लाइव परफॉर्म किया
Entertainment
28 Jul 2023

Huma Qureshi Birthday: अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी की बर्थ डे पार्टी में पहुंचे कई फिल्मी सितारे

Huma Qureshi Birthday:अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी की बर्थ डे पार्टी में पहुंचे कई फिल्मी सितारे
Entertainment
28 Jul 2023

'कालकूट' पर श्वेता त्रिपाठी से खास बातचीत

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
27 Jul 2023

गदर 2 के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर सनी देओल ने IND-PAK रिश्तों पर बात की

ग़दर 2
Entertainment
27 Jul 2023

गदर 2 के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में अमीषा पटेल नहीं आएंगी नजर

गदर 2
Entertainment
26 Jul 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani की स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला,कई स्टार्स आए नजर

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani की स्क्रीनिंग में लगा सितारों का मेला,कई स्टार्स आए नजर
Entertainment
26 Jul 2023

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी
Entertainment
25 Jul 2023

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू

रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी
Entertainment
25 Jul 2023

जानिए 'ओपेनहाइमर' और 'भगवद गीता' का क्या है विवाद?

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
25 Jul 2023

मनीष मल्होत्रा ब्राइडल काउचर शो में रणवीर सिंह-आलिया भट्ट ने लूटी महफिल

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
21 Jul 2023

'पौरषपुर 2' को लेकर शर्लिन चोपड़ा से खास बातचीत

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
20 Jul 2023

'बवाल' की स्क्रीनिंग पर सितारों से सजी शाम

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
19 Jul 2023

क्या 'बिग बॉस' को अलविदा कह देंगे सलमान खान !

सलमान खान
Entertainment
18 Jul 2023

वरुण-जान्हवी ने 'बवाल' के लिए होस्ट की फैन स्क्रीनिंग

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
18 Jul 2023

वरुण-जान्हवी ने 'बवाल' के लिए होस्ट की फैन स्क्रीनिंग

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
18 Jul 2023

'पठान' की कमाई पर बोलने पर ट्रोल हुईं काजोल!

काजोल
Entertainment
17 Jul 2023

'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' के प्रमोशन के लिए रवाना हुए आलिया-रणवीर

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
17 Jul 2023

'जवान' का प्रीव्यू देखने के बाद शाहरुख का फैन हो गया ये डायरेक्टर

शाहरुख खान
Entertainment
15 Jul 2023

हरलीन सेठी और बरुण सोबती, ऋद्धि डोगरा कोहरा स्क्रीनिंग में एक साथ दिखे

मनोरंजन
Entertainment
15 Jul 2023

Kohrra Screening: कोहरा स्क्रीनिंग में एक साथ दिखे हरलीन सेठी और बरुण सोबती,रिधि डोगरा

Kohrra Screening:कोहरा स्क्रीनिंग में एक साथ दिखे हरलीन सेठी और बरुण सोबती,रिधि डोगरा
Entertainment
15 Jul 2023

पाकिस्तान से भागी सीमा हैदर को डायरेक्टर ने क्यों कहा 'हीरो'?

सीमा हैदर
Entertainment
14 Jul 2023

अमीषा पटेल को अपनी ऑनस्क्रीन बहू का बचाव करना पड़ा भारी

अमीषा पटेल
Entertainment
14 Jul 2023

टॉम क्रूज की मिशन इम्पॉसिबल 7 दे रही है बॉलीवुड को कड़ी टक्कर!

बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन
Entertainment
14 Jul 2023

'चंद्रयान 3' के लॉन्च पर बॉलीवुड ने दी शुभकामनाएं

चंद्रयान 3
Entertainment
14 Jul 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed