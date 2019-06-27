शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Uttarkashi ›   ालिका ने नगर में शुरू किया अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

ालिका ने नगर में शुरू किया अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

Dehradun Bureau Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 10:20 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी। अतिक्रमण की समस्या से जूझ रही नगर पालिका बाड़ाहाट ने एक बार फिर अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान की शुरूआत की है। बृहस्पतिवार को तांबाखानी सुरंग के बाहरी हिस्से में कबाड़ियों द्वारा एकत्र कबाड़ हटाने के साथ ही पालिका प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमणकारियों को सख्त चेतावनी दी है। जल्द ही पूरे शहर में अभियान चलाकर अतिक्रमण हटवाया जाएगा।
जोशियाड़ा एवं ज्ञानसू की ओर से नगर के प्रवेश द्वार पर स्थित तांबाखानी वाले हिस्से में कबाड़ का कारोबार करने वालों ने अवैध निर्माण करने के साथ ही जगह-जगह कबाड़ के ढेर लगा दिए हैं। बीते दिनों जिले के दौरे पर आए मुख्य सचिव उत्पल कुमार सिंह ने भी अतिक्रमण पर नाराजगी जताई थी।
पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी सुशील कुरील ने बताया कि नगर में डुगडुगी पिटवाने के साथ ही नोटिस जारी कर अतिक्रमणकारियों से स्वयं अपने अतिक्रमण हटाने की अपील की जा रही है। यदि शीघ्र अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया गया तो पालिका पुलिस एवं प्रशासन के सहयोग से बलपूर्वक अतिक्रमण हटवाएगी।

बदहाल शिक्षा व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने का उठाया बीड़ा
Uttarkashi

बदहाल शिक्षा व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने का उठाया बीड़ा

25 जून 2019

नवाचारी विचारों के लिए जनपद के तीन शिक्षकों को किया गया सम्मानित
Uttarkashi

नवाचारी विचारों के लिए जनपद के तीन शिक्षकों को किया गया सम्मानित

25 जून 2019

चिकित्सकों के साथ हो रही हिंसा के विरोध में डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने किया ओपीडी का बहिष्कार
Uttarkashi

चिकित्सकों के साथ हो रही हिंसा के विरोध में डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने किया ओपीडी का बहिष्कार

24 जून 2019

बाड़ागड्डी के जंगल में मिला अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव
Uttarkashi

बाड़ागड्डी के जंगल में मिला अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव

24 जून 2019

जिला अस्पताल में विवाद करने पर युवक गिरफ्तार
Uttarkashi

जिला अस्पताल में विवाद करने पर युवक गिरफ्तार

23 जून 2019

ऑल वेदर रोड के मलबे से खाल्ड़ी एवं जुणगा गांव पर मंडरा रहा खतरा
Uttarkashi

ऑल वेदर रोड के मलबे से खाल्ड़ी एवं जुणगा गांव पर मंडरा रहा खतरा

23 जून 2019

