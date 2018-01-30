अपना शहर चुनें

जहरीले कीड़े के काटने से युवती की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गूलरभोज। Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:41 AM IST
चारा लेने गई युवती की अचानक तबियत बिगड़ गई। परिजन उसे अस्पताल ले गए। वहां उसे हल्द्वानी रेफर कर दिया गया, लेकिन युवती ने रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि जहरीले कीड़े के काटने से युवती की मौत हुई है। 

रविवार सुबह ग्राम ठंडा नाला निवासी अनीषा (19 वर्ष) पुत्री गुड्डू की डाम पार मवेशियों के लिए चारा लेने गई थी। लौटने पर उसने खाना खाया और फिर दोपहर बाद वह गांव की महिलाओं के साथ चारा लेने जा रही थी। रास्ते में अचानक उसके सिर और पेट में दर्द उठने लगा। हालत बिगड़ने पर परिजन उसको गूलरभोज के बाद बाजपुर के अस्पताल ले गए।

अनीषा के मुंह से झाग निकलने और उसकी गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए डॉक्टरों ने उसे हल्द्वानी रेफर कर दिया। परिजन ले जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। मृतका के पिता गुड्डू ने अंदेशा जताया है कि घास लाने के दौरान किसी जहरीले कीड़े ने उसे काट लिया होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मार्च में अनीषा की शादी होनी थी। ब्यूरो 
