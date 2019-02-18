शहर चुनें

रोडवेज डिपो शिफ्ट करने का विरोध करेगी यूनियन

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 12:32 AM IST
काशीपुर में बाजपुर रोड पर निर्माणाधीन आरओबी के चलते रोडवेज बस स्टेशन शिफ्ट करने की कवायद तेज हो गई है। इससे गुस्साए परिवहन निगम कर्मचारी यूनियन ने स्टेशन शिफ्ट करने का विरोध जताने का निर्णय लिया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि डिपो शिफ्ट होने से यात्रियों को भारी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। बता दें कि बीते दिनों संयुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट हिमांशु खुराना ने रोडवेज बस स्टेशन के एआरएम इंद्रासन से एक सप्ताह में बस स्टेशन अन्यत्र शिफ्ट करने को कहा था। रोडवेज शिफ्ट करने के निर्देश मिलने के बाद निगम की पांच यूनियन ने कर्मचारी संयुक्त मोर्चा का गठन कर कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष संदीप सहगल से हस्तक्षेप करने की मांग की। मोर्चा के पंकज भटनागर, अनवर कमाल, रामचंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि संगठन आरओबी निर्माण का विरोध नहीं कर रहा लेकिन लेकिन स्टेशन शिफ्ट होने से निगम की बसों में डीजल भरने में परेशानी होगी। वहीं बसों की मरम्मत में भी दिक्कत आएगी।

