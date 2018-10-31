शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Udham Singh Nagar ›   निबंध प्रतियोगिता में बासू राजपूत प्रथम

निबंध प्रतियोगिता में बासू राजपूत प्रथम

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 12:21 AM IST
जसपुर। एलबीएसएस शिक्षण संस्थान महुवाडाबरा के बीएड के छात्र/छात्राओं ने पोलियो से बचाव विषय पर निबंध प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन कर नगर में रैली निकाली।
प्रतियोगिता में बासू राजपूत, शिवानी रानी, साईदा परवीन ने क्रमश: प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। वहां प्राचार्य डॉ. सुबोध शर्मा, डॉ. नरदेव सिंह, सरोज वाला, ममता शर्मा, छवि रानी, विनीता राजपूत आदि थे। ब्यूरो

श्रीकांत राठौर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हिंदू वाहिनी
Udham Singh Nagar

इंटार्क : हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष समेत पांच पर मुकदमा 

इंटार्क कंपनी ने हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीकांत राठौर और उनके चार अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ गालीगलौच करने और कंपनी बंद करवाने की धमकी देने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

TDC seed scam
Udham Singh Nagar

टीडीसी बीज घोटाला टीडीसी बीज घोटाला

31 अक्टूबर 2018

खाना बनाने के दौरान आग से झुलसी महिला
Udham Singh Nagar

खाना बनाने के दौरान आग से झुलसी महिला

31 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में फर्जी सीआईडी अफसर बनकर लोगों को ठगने वाली महिला और युवक।
Udham Singh Nagar

फर्जी सीआईडी अफसर बनकर हनी ट्रैप से लोगों को ठगने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दुर्घटना के बाद क्षतिग्रस्ट वाहन
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: नैनीताल मार्ग पर गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, एक की मौत, दूसरे हादसे में दो सगे भाइयों की मौत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

रंपुरा में चुनाव बहिष्कार का मोर्चा महिलाओं ने संभाला
Udham Singh Nagar

रंपुरा में चुनाव बहिष्कार का मोर्चा महिलाओं ने संभाला

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दिनेशपुर में परिवर्तन यात्रा का हुआ स्वागत
Udham Singh Nagar

दिनेशपुर में परिवर्तन यात्रा का हुआ स्वागत

31 अक्टूबर 2018

45वीं सब जूनियर राष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल के ट्रायल चार को
Udham Singh Nagar

45वीं सब जूनियर राष्ट्रीय बास्केटबॉल के ट्रायल चार को

31 अक्टूबर 2018

समितियों के माध्यम से किसानों को अनुदान में मिलेगा बीज
Udham Singh Nagar

समितियों के माध्यम से किसानों को अनुदान में मिलेगा बीज

31 अक्टूबर 2018

काशीपुर में बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ और फिजिशियन की तैनाती
Udham Singh Nagar

काशीपुर में बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ और फिजिशियन की तैनाती

31 अक्टूबर 2018

