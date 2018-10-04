शहर चुनें

रुद्रपुर रोडवेज डिपो को 11.5 लाख रुपये मिला

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 04 Oct 2018 12:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें

रुद्रपुर में रुद्रपुर रोडवेज डिपो को अक्तूबर के लिए 11 लाख 52 हजार रुपये का नया लक्ष्य मिला है। पिछले दैनिक लक्ष्य से यह करीब पचास हजार रुपये अधिक है। रुद्रपुर डिपो के एआरएम महेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि दैनिक लक्ष्य को हासिल करने के लिए चालक-परिचालकों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने प्रत्येक स्टॉपेज पर बसें रोकने और खाली सीट बसों का संचालन न करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

facebook
Udham Singh Nagar

‘फेसबुक पर लोगों को फंसाकर ब्लैकमेल करती है’

ग्राम खरमासा, भीमनगर और अन्य गांवों के लोगों ने कुंडेश्वरी चौकी प्रभारी को एक शिकायती पत्र देकर एक युवती पर अनैतिक कृत्यों में लिप्त रहने और लोगों को ब्लैकमेल कर रकम ऐंठने का आरोप लगाया है।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला अस्पताल के जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में एंबुलेंस का इंतजार करते परिजन।
Udham Singh Nagar

महंगा किराया देकर घर पहुंची ‘खुशियां’

4 अक्टूबर 2018

शांतिपुरी के बाजार मेरं प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते कांग्रेसी।
Udham Singh Nagar

किसानों पर लाठियां भांजने की निंदा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर में फर्जी बिल घोटाले के नामजद सुशील उनियाल से पूछताछ करती एसआईटी।
Udham Singh Nagar

काला टूर एजेंसी संचालक से एसआईटी ने चार घंटे में पूछे 90 सवाल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

पैरा बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी मनोज सरकार।
Udham Singh Nagar

इंडोनेशिया में दमखम दिखाएंगे प्रदेश के तीन खिलाड़ी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

काशीपुर में मृतका का फाइल फोटो।
Udham Singh Nagar

पुलिस ने नहीं होने दिया महिला का अंतिम संस्कार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

firing
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पिस्टल लहरा कर भाग रहे अधिवक्ता से चली गोली, ई रिक्शा सवार युवक घायल 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर गल्ला मंडी में हंगामा काटते किसान।
Udham Singh Nagar

बिना सिक्स-आर बिका 12 हजार क्विंटल धान, हंगामा 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर में घटना के बाद लोगों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
Udham Singh Nagar

बचने को भाग रहे अधिवक्ता से चली गोली, एक घायल 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

demu
Udham Singh Nagar

निर्धारित समय पर जंक्शन पहुंची डेमू ट्रेन

2 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस हिरासत में पकड़े गए जुआरी।
Udham Singh Nagar

घेराबंदी कर 20 जुआरी दबोचे, 12.5 लाख कैश बरामद 

2 अक्टूबर 2018

खटीमा में पुलिस को वारदात के बारे में बताते पीड़ित व्यापारी।
Udham Singh Nagar

टनकपुर के राइस मिलर को झांसा देकर बदमाशों ने उनकी कार से तीन लाख की नकदी से भरा बैग उड़ाया

3 अक्टूबर 2018

firing
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: देर रात बदमाशों ने गाड़ी में बैठे युवक पर दागी गोलियां, पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप

28 सितंबर 2018

Money
Udham Singh Nagar

पटवारी बनाने का झांसा देकर सीआईएसएफ के दरोगा समेत दो ने ठगे सात लाख

3 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर में बस्ती बचाओ संघर्ष समिति की सभा में मौजूद लोग।
Udham Singh Nagar

नजूल भूमि को फ्रीहोल्ड कर एक रुपये में दें मालिकाना हक

2 अक्टूबर 2018

रुद्रपुर रोडवेज कार्यालय में अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते आरएम यशपाल सिंह।
Udham Singh Nagar

मंडलीय प्रबंधक ने रुद्रपुर रोडवेज डिपो का औचक निरीक्षण किया

3 अक्टूबर 2018

