Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Udham Singh Nagar ›   तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, छात्रा की मौत

तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर, छात्रा की मौत

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:30 AM IST
सितारगंज में जीजा के साथ बाइक से एसएससी की परीक्षा देने हल्द्वानी जा रही युवती को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने रौंद दिया। हादसे में छात्रा का जीजा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने ट्रक चालक की पिटाई कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजते हुए दोनों वाहनों को कब्जे में ले लिया है।
नानकमत्ता के बिजराटा निवासी कविता राणा (24) पुत्री जीवन सिंह राणा गांव किशनपुर निवासी अपने जीजा मुकेश के साथ बृहस्पतिवार सुबह बाइक से एसएससी की परीक्षा देने हल्द्वानी जा रही थी। सुबह करीब 11:30 बजे सितारगंज के महाराणा प्रताप चौक पर सिडकुल की ओर से आ रहे लोडेड ट्रक ने उनकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में मुकेश छिटककर सड़क किनारे गिरकर घायल हो गया, जबकि कविता ट्रक के पिछले पहिये के नीचे आकर कुचल गई, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटनास्थल से भाग रहे ट्रक चालक को भीड़ ने पीटकर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। घटना के समय घायल मुकेश ने हेलमेट पहना था। इधर, सूचना पाकर सीएचसी पहुंचे मृतका के परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल था। घायल मुकेश ने बताया कि कविता का पेपर हल्द्वानी के एक कंप्यूटर सेंटर पर पर था।

रुद्रपुर ट्रांजिट कैंप के गोविंदनगर में घटनास्थल का मुआयना करते एसएसपी बरिंदरजीत सिंह।
Udham Singh Nagar

रुद्रपुर में बच्चे का अपहरण, कुकर्म के बाद मार डाला

ट्रांजिट कैंप क्षेत्र में दो दिन पहले सात साल के मासूम को अगवा करने के बाद पड़ोसी ने उसके साथ कुकर्म किया और फिर पकड़े जाने के डर से गला दबाकर उसको मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
बरखेड़ापांडे में उपप्रधान को चार्ज सौंपने के आदेश
Udham Singh Nagar

बरखेड़ापांडे में उपप्रधान को चार्ज सौंपने के आदेश

22 फरवरी 2019

काशीपुर में घटना के बाद पलटी कार।
Udham Singh Nagar

अनियंत्रित कार ने ममेरे-फुफेरे भाइयों को कुचला, मौत 

22 फरवरी 2019

खटीमा के नागरिक अस्पताल में लगी मरीजों और तीमारदारों की कतार।
Udham Singh Nagar

66 नियमित और 34 संविदा के डॉक्टर चला रहे हैं जिला

22 फरवरी 2019

देहरादून के कांग्रेस कार्यालय में कांग्रेस की सदस्यता लेते राजेश प्रताप व अन्य।
Udham Singh Nagar

बसपा नेता राजेश प्रताप और नवतेज पाल समर्थकों समेत कांग्रेस में शामिल 

21 फरवरी 2019

मोबाइल टावर लगाने का विरोध करने वालों के खिलाफ सौंपी तहरीर
Udham Singh Nagar

मोबाइल टावर लगाने का विरोध करने वालों के खिलाफ सौंपी तहरीर

22 फरवरी 2019

डॉक्टरों पर हमला करने वालों पर मुकदमा
Udham Singh Nagar

डॉक्टरों पर हमला करने वालों पर मुकदमा

22 फरवरी 2019

बेटे की मौत के कुछ घंटो बाद ही ससुरालियों ने गर्भवती विधवा को घर से निकाला
Udham Singh Nagar

बेटे की मौत के कुछ घंटो बाद ही ससुरालियों ने गर्भवती विधवा को घर से निकाला

22 फरवरी 2019

रुद्रपुर में क्लीनिक में छापा मारती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम। 
Udham Singh Nagar

चार क्लिनिकों में छापा, डेढ़ लाख का जुर्माना

22 फरवरी 2019

Dangerous Airport
Udham Singh Nagar

पंतनगर-रुद्रपुर के बीच बनेगा अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

