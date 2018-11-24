शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Udham Singh Nagar ›   उपचार कराने दिल्ली को निकली महिला लापता

उपचार कराने दिल्ली को निकली महिला लापता

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 12:29 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
रुद्रपुर में उपचार के लिए रुद्रपुर से दिल्ली रवाना हुई महिला संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में लापता हो गई। काफी खोजबीन के बाद भी उसका कहीं पता नहीं चला। महिला के पति ने थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कर पत्नी की बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है।
पुलिस को सौंपी तहरीर में ट्रांजिट कैंप एच ब्लॉक निवासी सूरज सरकार ने बताया कि 11 नवंबर को उसकी पत्नी उर्मिला (35) इलाज कराने की बात कहकर दिल्ली को रवाना हुई थी। घर से निकलने के दूसरे दिन से ही उसका पत्नी से संपर्क नहीं हो पाया। आनन-फानन में वह पत्नी की तलाश में दिल्ली पहुंचा तो पता चला कि वह दिल्ली पहुंची ही नहीं। कई जगह तलाश करने के बाद भी पत्नी का कहीं सुराग नहीं लगा। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Recommended

Driving myth
Auto News

कहीं आप भी गाड़ी चलाते समय तो नहीं करते ये गलतियां

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

प्रियंका से पहले निक का इन 8 एक्ट्रेस से था अफेयर, जस्टिन बीबर पर था इसे प्रेग्नेंट करने का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
priyanka chopra nick jonas cake
hollywood
hollywood
Bollywood

प्रियंका से पहले निक का इन 8 एक्ट्रेस से था अफेयर, जस्टिन बीबर पर था इसे प्रेग्नेंट करने का आरोप

23 नवंबर 2018

Man marry to blind girl Nirmand rampur bushahr himachal pradesh
Shimla

नेत्रहीन युवती से शादी रचाकर पेश की मिसाल, लव मैरिज को राजी हुए परिवार

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: 3 महीने में ही विदेशी दुल्हन को घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, 18 साल छोटी पत्नी है बला की खूबसूरत

23 नवंबर 2018

rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
rahul mahajan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 3 महीने में ही विदेशी दुल्हन को घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, 18 साल छोटी पत्नी है बला की खूबसूरत

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

रिसेप्शन के बाद हनीमून पर क्यों नहीं जाएंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, वजह भी जान लें

23 नवंबर 2018

Deepika Ranveer
deepika ranveer
DEEPIKA RANVEER RECEPTION
deepika, ranveer
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन के बाद हनीमून पर क्यों नहीं जाएंगे दीपिका-रणवीर, वजह भी जान लें

23 नवंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: 'थप्पड़ कांड' पर श्रीसंथ का झूठ आया सामने, 5 साल पहले का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

23 नवंबर 2018

sreesanth
sreesanth
bigg boss 12
sreesanth
Television

बिग बॉस 12: 'थप्पड़ कांड' पर श्रीसंथ का झूठ आया सामने, 5 साल पहले का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Thanks giving day 2018 in india: History of celebrating Thanks giving day
Lifestyle

इस खास वजह से मनाया जाता है 'थैंक्स गिविंग डे', आज लोगों को जरूर कहें 'थैंक यू'

23 नवंबर 2018

guru nanak
Relationship

प्रकाश पर्व 2018: अनोखा था गुरु नानक का जीवन, इस घटना के बाद बन गए थे संत

23 नवंबर 2018

जाह्नवी बहल
Chandigarh

इंटरनेट के जरिए जाह्नवी बहल को मिल रही धमकी, कन्हैया कुमार को दे चुकी हैं चैलेंज

22 नवंबर 2018

VHP also making sculptures with stone carving For ram mandir
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए आकार ले रहीं मूर्तियां, बाहर से बुलाए गए हैं कारीगर

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: महिलाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, आ रही ‘रानी लक्ष्मीबाई’ स्पेशल बस

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu and Kashmir

राजस्थान: झेल नहीं पाए बेरोजगारी का दर्द, तीन युवकों ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

23 नवंबर 2018

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

रुद्रपुर में लगी होर्डिंग से काटी गई विधायक राजकुमार ठुकराल की फोटो।
Udham Singh Nagar

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि विधायक ठुकराल को कहना पड़ा, 'मुझे दिल से कैसे हटाओगे'

अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले भाजपा के विधायक राजकुमार ठुकराल फिर से चर्चाओं में हैं। इस बार गुरु पर्व के बधाई संदेश वाले पोस्टर से अराजक तत्वों ने विधायक राजकुमार ठुकराल का फोटो काटकर गायब कर दिया।

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विदेश में नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देकर महिला से ठगे दो लाख
Udham Singh Nagar

विदेश में नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देकर महिला से ठगे दो लाख

24 नवंबर 2018

मोबाइल चोरों की तलाश में राजस्थान पुलिस ने दी दबिश
Udham Singh Nagar

मोबाइल चोरों की तलाश में राजस्थान पुलिस ने दी दबिश

24 नवंबर 2018

गिरफ्तार नशे के सौदागरों के साथ पुलिस टीम
Udham Singh Nagar

आधा किलो स्मैक के साथ तीन युवक धरे

23 नवंबर 2018

son was hostage for not paying the bill of mother's treatment
Udham Singh Nagar

मां के इलाज का खर्च न चुकाया तो बेटे को बंधक बनाया 

23 नवंबर 2018

Two lakh fugitives from women in the name of job abroad
Udham Singh Nagar

विदेश में नौकरी के नाम पर महिला से दो लाख ठगे

23 नवंबर 2018

130 Walk on not using ISI Marka Helmet
Udham Singh Nagar

आईएसआई मार्का हेलमेट इस्तेमाल नहीं करने पर 130 का चाला

23 नवंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Udham Singh Nagar

बग्घा चौवन के 1014 परिवारों को फौरी राहत 

23 नवंबर 2018

काशीपुर कोतवाली में गिरफ्तार कर लाई गई मुक्ता सिंह।
Udham Singh Nagar

पुत्रवधू के उत्पीड़न के आरोप में कांग्रेसी  मुक्ता सिंह पति सहित गिरफ्तार

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक
Udham Singh Nagar

नए शामिल क्षेत्र के वार्डों ने खिलाया नगर निगम में भाजपा का कमल 

21 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

SHOCKING VIDEO: बिना चालक के दौड़ती हुई घोड़ा गाड़ी ने स्कूटर सवार को रौंदा

उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर में एक तेज रफ्तार घोड़ा गाड़ी ने एक स्कूटर सवार को बुरी तरह से रौंद डाला।

18 सितंबर 2018

उधम सिंह नगर 2:58

नदियां घरों में घुसी, लोग भटक रहे आशियाने की तलाश में

6 अगस्त 2018

जलभराव 1:33

VIDEO: पुल के नीचे पानी का सैलाब, तैर रही बस में फंसे कई मासूम

4 जुलाई 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

शिक्षा मंत्री 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

Related

chargesheet against two lawyers in Rudrapur District Court 
Udham Singh Nagar

रुद्रपुर जिला कोर्ट में दो वकीलों के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र दाखिल

23 नवंबर 2018

खटीमा के झनकईया स्थित गंगा स्नान पर्व की पूर्व संध्या पर शारदा घाट का दृश्य।
Udham Singh Nagar

गंगा स्नान के साथ आज शुरू होगा झनकईया मेला

23 नवंबर 2018

सितारगंज में ओवरलोडेड वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते वन क्षेत्राधिकारी।
Udham Singh Nagar

वन विभाग ने वाहन पकड़े, भाजपा नेता ने जबरन छुड़ाए 

22 नवंबर 2018

Trai 's seat wil be
Udham Singh Nagar

तराई की हॉट सीटों पर जीत बनाएंगी लोकसभा का रास्ता 

19 नवंबर 2018

Indian Currency
Udham Singh Nagar

चुनाव पर बहस, मतदान पर चर्चा, अब शुरू हुआ सट्टे पर खर्चा

20 नवंबर 2018

खटीमा के शहीद चंद्रिका प्रसाद की फाइल फोटो।
Udham Singh Nagar

खटीमा का लाल आतंकी हमले में शहीद

20 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.