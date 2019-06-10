शहर चुनें

11 को होने वाली परीक्षा 10 को ही करा दी

11 को होने वाली परीक्षा 10 को ही करा दी

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 10:32 PM IST
नई टिहरी। एचएनबी गढ़वाल केद्रीय विवि और राजकीय महाविद्यालय नैनबाग के बीच परीक्षा को लेकर तालमेल का अभाव सामने आया है। विवि ने इतिहास के जिस प्रश्नपत्र की तिथि 11 जून को तय की थी, लेकिन महाविद्यालय ने वह परीक्षा 10 जून को ही करा दी। इस पर छात्र नेताओं ने कड़ा रोष जताया है।
छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष राजमोहन सिंह रावत ने बताया कि गढ़वाल विवि ने इतिहास (पुरातत्व) चौथे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा तिथि 10 जून को बदलकर 11 जून कर दी थी। इसकी सूचना भी महाविद्यालय को भेजी गई थी, लेकिन महाविद्यालय ने विवि के आदेशों का पालन न कर 10 जून को ही परीक्षा करा दी। जबकि अन्य केंद्रों पर यह परीक्षा 11 जून को कराई जाएगी। ऐसे में परीक्षा का प्रश्नपत्र लीक हो गया है। इस बाबत महाविद्यालय के परीक्षा प्रभारी डा. जुनिस कुमार ने बताया कि विवि की ओर से परीक्षा तिथि बदले जाने की कोई सूचना नहीं मिली थी, जिससे पूर्व में निर्धारित तिथि 10 जून को ही परीक्षा कराई गई।

Madhya pradesh pilgrim drown in bhagirathi river
Dehradun

पैर फिसलने से भागीरथी के तेज बहाव में बहा तीर्थयात्री युवक, तलाश जारी

भागीरथी नदी में पैर फिसलने से युवा तीर्थयात्री पानी की तेज धारा में बह गया। मध्य प्रदेश निवासी युवक अपने परिजनों के साथ देवप्रयाग में नदी में स्नान करने आया था। जहां वह संतुलन खोकर नदी की तेज धारा की चपेट में आ गया।  

10 जून 2019

