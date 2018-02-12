अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Rudraprayag ›   जनता दरबार में 20 शिकायतों का हुआ निराकरण

जनता दरबार में 20 शिकायतों का हुआ निराकरण

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:44 PM IST
रुद्रप्रयाग। अपर जिलाधिकारी जीसी गुणवंत की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित जनता दरबार में दर्ज 35 शिकायतों में 20 का मौके पर ही निस्तारण किया गया। जबकि शेष शिकायतों के निस्तारण के लिए अधिकारियों को एक सप्ताह में कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए।
पुराने विकास भवन में हुए जनता दरबार में ग्राम पंचायत क्वाली की ग्राम प्रधान सुनीता चौधरी ने विधायक निधि से निर्मित सीसी मार्ग, मिलन केंद्र और पेयजल लाइन निर्माण का भुगतान नहीं होने की शिकायत की। बर्सिल गांव निवासी प्रेमा देवी ने पति की मौत के बाद परिवार की दयनीय स्थिति को देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री विवेकाधीन कोष से आर्थिक मदद की गुहार लगाई। कांदी गांव की राजेश्वरी देवी ने गांव के प्राइमरी स्कूल में पेयजल संकट होने की बात कही। जबकि मरोड़ा गांव निवासी रघुवीर सिंह ने बष्टा-बड़मा मोटर मार्ग के मलबे से खेतों, पेड़-पौधों व पौराणिक मंदिर को हुई क्षति के बारे में अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया। इस मौके पर एडीएम ने लोनिवि को मौके का स्थलीय निरीक्षण कर उचित कार्रवाई करने को कहा। जनता दरबार में इशाला गांव के ग्रामीणों ने मोटर मार्ग से जोडने और पेयजल संकट से निजात दिलाने की मांग भी की।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Karan Johar at his residence
Bollywood

कार में चुपके से कहां पहुंचे रणवीर-दीपिका, होने लगीं तरह-तरह की बातें..

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

12 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

12 फरवरी 2018

actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
Bollywood

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 फरवरी 2018

B'day Special pran helen unknown facts
Bollywood

प्राण ने कुछ ऐसा कर डाला था हेलेन की जान पर आ गई, डायरेक्टर से कर दी थी शिकायत

12 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of mumbai Hawkers who kept vegetables in the gutter
Weird Stories

मुंबई में अगर जान लेंगे सब्जीवालों की ये करतूत तो सब्जी से नफरत हो जाएगी

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker accepts that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to look slim
Bollywood

'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं

12 फरवरी 2018

social media reaction internet sensation girl priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इंटरनेट पर सुपरस्टार बनी ये लड़की, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे-ऐसे गजब के कमेंट

12 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Choudhary first reaction on joining politics
Television

अगर इस ऑफर को कबूल लेती तो खत्म हो सकता था सपना चौधरी का डांस करियर, लेकिन...

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAY MASOOD AZHAR WAS MASTERMIND OF SUJWAN ATTACK
Jammu

सुंजवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद, पाकिस्तान ने दी मदद: रक्षामंत्री

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने सुंजवां हमले के पीछे आतंकी व जैश प्रमुख मसूद अजहर का हाथ बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस हमले में पाक ने भी आतंकियों को सहायता दी है।

12 फरवरी 2018

दिन भर छाए रहे बादल, तेज हवा ने लौटाई ठंड
Bulandshahar

दिन भर छाए रहे बादल, तेज हवा ने लौटाई ठंड

12 फरवरी 2018

अचानक चेकिंग के लिए तड़के ही जेल पहुंचे पुलिस और जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारी
Ludhiana

अचानक चेकिंग के लिए तड़के ही जेल पहुंचे पुलिस और जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारी

12 फरवरी 2018

ram naik says that political attack on rss in nehru and indira time
Varanasi

RSS पर राजनीतिक हमले नेहरू व इंदिरा के जमाने में भी होते थे: राम नाईक

12 फरवरी 2018

molestation in punjab roadways bus, moga news
Chandigarh

पंजाब रोडवेज की बस में कंडक्टर ने की छेड़छाड़, महिला ने दिखाई हिम्मत

12 फरवरी 2018

rain effects wheat and potato crop
Shahjahanpur

बारिश के साथ हवाओं ने गेहूं की फसल गिराई, आलू भी चौपट

12 फरवरी 2018

‘सौतन से अच्छा है शौहर ही न रहे’
Bareilly

‘सौतन से अच्छा है शौहर ही न रहे’

12 फरवरी 2018

gang rape with lady in jaunpur in front of husband
Varanasi

जौनपुरः पति के सामने महिला से गैंगरेप, एक गिरफ्तार, अन्य की तलाश

12 फरवरी 2018

छह साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म के पास हथेली पर रखे पांच रुपये
Bareilly

छह साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म के पास हथेली पर रखे पांच रुपये

12 फरवरी 2018

विवि के सर्वर से लाखों छात्रों का डाटा गायब
Bareilly

विवि के सर्वर से लाखों छात्रों का डाटा गायब

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

उत्तराखंड के इसी मंदिर में हुआ था भगवान शिव और पार्वती का विवाह

उत्तराखंड के रूद्रप्रयाग जिले में है त्रियुगीनारायण मंदिर। माना जाता है कि इसी जगह पर शिव और पार्वती का विवाह हुआ था। इस मंदिर में आज भी वो ज्योत जल रही है जिसे साक्षी मानकर उन्होंने फेरे लिए थे।

12 फरवरी 2018

These destructed animals show again in Kedarnath after two years 0:53

केदारनाथ में दो वर्ष बाद फिर दिखा ये विलुप्त जानवर

4 जनवरी 2018

UTTRAKAHND CONGRESS STATE PRESIDENT PRITAM SINGH ATTACKS ON BJP IN DEHRADUN 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

EDUCATION AND SPORTS MINISTER ARVIND PANDEY ON TEACHER FAKE CERTIFICATE CASE AND SPORTS IN HARIDWAR 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

POLICE CAUGHT A 10 THOUSAND PRIZED THIEF IN DEHRADUN 02:43

देहरादून में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा 10 हजार का इनामी ठग

28 अगस्त 2017

Recommended

बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों की मार से किसान बेहाल
Firozabad

बेमौसम बारिश और ओलों की मार से किसान बेहाल

12 फरवरी 2018

मोढ़ा चौराहे पर हादसे में दो श्रमिकों की मौत
Agra

मोढ़ा चौराहे पर हादसे में दो श्रमिकों की मौत

12 फरवरी 2018

बिजली गिरने से किशोरी झुलसी, गाय की मौत
Agra

बिजली गिरने से किशोरी झुलसी, गाय की मौत

12 फरवरी 2018

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण टीम ने की जांच
Agra

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण टीम ने की जांच

12 फरवरी 2018

नर्सिंग होम में बच्चा बदलने का आरोप
Agra

नर्सिंग होम में बच्चा बदलने का आरोप

12 फरवरी 2018

पेट दर्द से मासूम की मौत
Agra

पेट दर्द से मासूम की मौत

12 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.