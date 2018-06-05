शहर चुनें

केंद्र सरकार के चार वर्ष पूरा होने पर भाजपा ने किया लाभार्थी सम्मेलन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 10:32 PM IST
रुद्रप्रयाग। केंद्र सरकार के चार वर्ष पूरा होने पर भाजपा की ओर से लाभार्थी सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि जिला प्रभारी मंत्री यशपाल आर्य ने उज्जवला और प्रधानमंत्री आवास सहित अन्य योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते हुए लाभार्थियों से चर्चा की।
जिला मुख्यालय पर आयोजित सम्मेलन में प्रभारी मंत्री ने गांव-गांव से लेकर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को विकास की धारा में जोड़ने के लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं के प्रचार पर जोर दिया। उन्होंने सभी पार्टीजनों को आगामी निकाय चुनाव व अगले वर्ष होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुटने का आह्वान किया। जिलाध्यक्ष कप्रवाण ने जनपद स्तर पर पार्टी की गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। सम्मेलन में डीपीसी के लिए महेश्वर पुरोहित और दिलवर सिंह को नामित किया गया। इस अवसर पर विधायक भरत सिंह चौधरी, पूर्णकालिक राकेश गिरी, लोस प्रभारी डा. संजय सिंह, विस प्रभारी कमलेश उनियाल, प्रदेश महामंत्री सरला खंडूड़ी, जिला महामंत्री अजय सेमवाल, अनूप सेमवाल, मंडल अध्यक्ष सुनील नौटियाल, सुरेंद्र जोशी, घनश्याम पुरोहित और ओपी बहुगुणा आदि मौजूद थे।
