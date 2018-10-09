शहर चुनें

ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर गैंगमैन की मौत

ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर गैंगमैन की मौत

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 01:32 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रुड़की
मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आकर एक गैंगमैन की मौत हो गई। सूचना पाकर रेलवे के अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। वहीं, पुलिस ने शव का पचनामा भरकर पोस्टमाटर्म के लिए भेजा।
सोमवार को गैंगमैन बब्बू सिंह (52) इकबालपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास डाऊन लाइन पर काम कर रहा था। मालगाड़ी आने पर वह अपलाइन पर चला गया। इसी बीच अपलाइन पर भी मालगाड़ी निकली, जिसकी चपेट में आने से गैंगमैन बब्बू की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना रेलवे स्टेशन पर दी गई। स्टेशन मास्टर ने अफसरों को बताया। सूचना पाकर रेलवे अधिकारी और आरपीएफ पहुंची। आरपीएफ के चौकी प्रभारी शिवदयाल मीना ने सिविल पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। इस पर इकबालपुर चौकी पुलिस पहुंची और शव का पचनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। ब्यूरो

दीक्षांत समारोह
Dehradun

आईआईटी के दीक्षांत समारोह में कई वैज्ञानिक और बड़ी हस्तियां शामिल, 949 छात्रों को मिली उपाधि

7 अक्टूबर 2018

बस चालक पर जानेलवा हमला, बस में तोड़फोड़
Roorkee

बस चालक पर जानेलवा हमला, बस में तोड़फोड़

8 अक्टूबर 2018

छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर जिंदा जलाने का प्रयास
Roorkee

छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर जिंदा जलाने का प्रयास

8 अक्टूबर 2018

नाले पर पार्किंग करने पर होटल स्वामी से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण
Roorkee

नाले पर पार्किंग करने पर होटल स्वामी से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

8 अक्टूबर 2018

शिक्षक नकलीराम हत्याकांड में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल बरामद
Roorkee

शिक्षक नकलीराम हत्याकांड में प्रयुक्त पिस्टल बरामद

8 अक्टूबर 2018

बुजुर्ग चलती ट्रेन से कूदा, मौत
Roorkee

बुजुर्ग चलती ट्रेन से कूदा, मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2018

20 साल से फरार आरोपी को पकड़कर भेजा जेल
Roorkee

20 साल से फरार आरोपी को पकड़कर भेजा जेल

7 अक्टूबर 2018

मामूली कहासुनी पर दो छात्र गुट भिड़े
Roorkee

मामूली कहासुनी पर दो छात्र गुट भिड़े

7 अक्टूबर 2018

झगड़े के बाद युवक ने जहर खाया, मौत
Roorkee

झगड़े के बाद युवक ने जहर खाया, मौत

6 अक्टूबर 2018

