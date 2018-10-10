शहर चुनें

साइबर ठगों ने महिला के खाते से 22 हजार निकाले

साइबर ठगों ने महिला के खाते से 22 हजार निकाले

Wed, 10 Oct 2018 11:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रुड़की
साइबर ठगों ने एक महिला को कॉल कर खुद को बैंक अधिकारी बताकर उससे एटीएम का पिन पूछकर खाते से हजारों रुपये निकाल लिए। मोबाइल पर रुपये निकलने का मैसेज आने पर उसे जानकारी हुई। उसने कोतवाली पहुंचकर तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की। पुलिस तहरीर के आधार पर मामले की जांच कर रही है।
सिविल लाइंस कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित आदर्शनगर निवासी रेणू देवी ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर में बताया कि दो दिन पूर्व उनके मोबाइल फोन पर कॉल आई थी। कॉल करने वाले ने खुद को बैंक अधिकारी बताया। साथ ही कहा उनका खाता आधार नम्बर से लिंक नहीं है, जिसके चलते उनकी एटीएम सेवा बंद हो चुकी है। सेवा शुरू कराने के लिए उन्हें अपना पिन व खाता संबंधी जानकारी देनी होगी। साइबर ठगों के झांसे में आकर रेणू ने अपने एटीएम का पिन व खाता नंबर उन्हें बता दिया। कुछ देर बाद मोबाइल पर खाते से 22 हजार रुपये की निकाले जाने का मैसेज आया। यह देखकर उसने अपने पति को जानकारी दी। पति ने बैंक पहुंचकर एटीएम कार्ड बंद कराया। पीड़ित महिला ने पुलिस को मामले में केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की मांग की। कोतवाली प्रभारी अमरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

