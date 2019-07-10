शहर चुनें

प्रेमिका को घर लेकर पहुंचे युवक से पिता का हुआ विवाद

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 12:48 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। राजपुरा क्षेत्र का युवक सोमवार रात अपनी प्रेमिका को घर ले आया। युवती को देखकर युवक का पिता नाराज हो गया और उसने युवती को घर से बाहर कर दिया। इस पर पिता-पुत्र में बहस हो गई। नाराज युवक ने अपने ही घर में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। इस पर युवक के पिता ने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लेकर शांतिभंग में चालान कर दिया। इस बीच पड़ोसी भी वहां पहुंच गए। भोटियापड़ाव पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी प्रताप सिंह नगरकोटी ने बताया कि युवक युवती से शादी करना चाहता है। इसलिए वह उसे परिजनों को दिखाना चाहता था।
