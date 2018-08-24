शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   रक्षा बंधन पर निशुल्क यात्रा कर सकती हैं महिलाएं और बहनें

रक्षा बंधन पर निशुल्क यात्रा कर सकती हैं महिलाएं और बहनें

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 24 Aug 2018 11:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

रानीखेत (अल्मोड़ा)। रक्षा बंधन के पर्व पर भाइयों की कलाई में राखी बांधने को मायके अथवा अन्यत्र जाने वाली बहनों के लिए मजखाली भवना टूर एंड ट्रेवल्स की ओर से दो वाहन निशुल्क उपलब्ध रहेंगे। ट्रेवल्स की तरफ से हर साल दो वाहनों की मुफ्त व्यवस्था की जाती है।

महिलाएं और बहनें रविवार को सुबह रानीखेत रोडवेज स्टेशन स्थित टैक्सी यूनियन से वाहन संख्या यूके 01 टीए 1406 और यूके 01 टीए 0394 के माध्यम से निशुल्क यात्रा कर सकती हैं। टैक्सी यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि वाहन अल्मोड़ा, द्वाराहाट, बग्वालीपोखर, कुंवाली, मजखाली सहित तमाम स्थानों के लिए उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। यह सेवा सुबह छह बजे से सायंकाल छह बजे तक रहेगी। मालूम हो कि ट्रेवल्स के माध्यम से निशुल्क सेवा का लाभ हर साल सैकड़ों महिलाएं उठाती रही हैं।

Recommended

Boost your energy with the help of raisin
Fitness

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करने के लिए खाली पेट रोजाना खाएं किशमिश, होगा जादुई असर

24 अगस्त 2018

Whatsapp denies the government proposal to reveal identity of Message sender
India News

सरकार का प्रस्ताव मानने से व्हाट्सएप का इनकार, मैसेज भेजने वाले की नहीं करेगा पहचान उजागर

24 अगस्त 2018

Hina Khan
Television

2 साल पहले हिना खान ने इस शो से किया था किनारा, दोबारा कर सकती हैं उसी शो में एंट्री

24 अगस्त 2018

many Opportunities in government job don't miss golden chance
Government Jobs

यूपी में हो रही हैं सरकारी भर्तियां, सैलरी लाखों में, 31 अगस्त से पहले करें आवेदन

24 अगस्त 2018

24 august 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 24th day of august month
Predictions

24 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: शुक्रवार को बन रहा है 2 शुभ योग,7 राशियां रहेंगी फायदे में

24 अगस्त 2018

heena sidhu husband
Other Sports

पति की तपस्या से 'मेडल क्वीन' बनी हीना सिद्धू, बहुत रोमांटिक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

24 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 5 ऑनस्क्रीन दमदार जोड़ियों पर टिका था बॉलीवुड, आज भी नहीं कोई इनके मुकाबले का

24 अगस्त 2018

ghoul the horror web series 5 scenes which you dont want to see again
Bollywood

'घुल' के वो 5 सीन जो खड़े कर देंगे आपके रोंगटे, देखने से पहले जरूर सोचें

24 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

शूटिंग पर घायल हुए ये 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार, 4 बार चोटिल होकर भी स्टंट करता रहा ये एक्टर

24 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं इन 7 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के बिजनेसमैन भाई, बहन के साथ मिलकर करते हैं मोटी कमाई

24 अगस्त 2018

Tiffin Box
Weird Stories

रंग बिरंगे टिफिन बॉक्स में बच्चे को देती थी खाना, सफाई करते वक्त पता चली ऐसी बात, जानेंगे तो उड़ जाएंगे आपके भी होश

24 अगस्त 2018

Father writes interesting CV for daughter, viral in few hours
Bizarre News

पिता ने बेटी के लिए बनाया अनोखा CV, कुछ ही देर में हो गया वायरल

24 अगस्त 2018

film review of karim mohammed the story of kashmir and terrorism
Movie Review

Film Review: कहानी नहीं कश्मीर की नई आवाज है 'करीम मोहम्मद'

24 अगस्त 2018

Take care of these 5 things while gyming can help you to Lose Weight and Improve Health
Yoga and Health

GYM करते समय रखें इन बातों का ध्यान, तभी मिलेगा वर्कआउट पूरा फायदा

24 अगस्त 2018

इंडियन आइडल 10
Television

रियलिटी के नाम पर Indian Idol में होता है ऐसा, ऑडिशन देने वाले ने बताया ग्लैमर की दुनिया का काला सच

24 अगस्त 2018

Hina Khan
Television

2 साल पहले हिना खान ने इस शो से किया था किनारा, दोबारा कर सकती हैं उसी शो में एंट्री

24 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Delhi NCR

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने आप का बुलंद किया नारा, मनोज तिवारी के खिलाफ लड़ सकते हैं लोकसभा चुनाव

भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में भाजपा सांसद व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने दिल्ली सरकार और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) जिंदाबाद का नारा बुलंद किया।

24 अगस्त 2018

एंबुलेंस
Delhi NCR

एयरपोर्ट से 13 मिनट में वसंत कुंज पहुंचा लिवर, दिल्ली पुलिस ने बनाया ग्रीन कॉरिडोर

24 अगस्त 2018

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार को फटकार लगाई कहा- 42 हजार फेल छात्रों को दें दाखिला

24 अगस्त 2018

अब खुद कमिश्नर डोर टू डोर जाकर दखेंगे शौचालय निर्माण की गुणवता
Hathras

अब खुद कमिश्नर डोर टू डोर जाकर दखेंगे शौचालय निर्माण की गुणवता

25 अगस्त 2018

indian army chief bipin rawat visit jammu kashmir ordered to take strict action against militants
Jammu

दुश्मनों की हरकतों का दें मुंहतोड़ जवाब, घुसपैठ की हर कोशिश को करें नाकाम: सेना प्रमुख

24 अगस्त 2018

यमुना
Delhi NCR

नालों का सीवेज होगा 100 फीसदी शोधित, यमुना में नहीं गिरेगा गंदा पानी

24 अगस्त 2018

महिला की मौत के जिम्मेदारों पर नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई
Hapur

महिला की मौत के जिम्मेदारों पर नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

25 अगस्त 2018

Dehradun Schools will close for one day after heavy rain alert
Dehradun

देहरादून: मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी के बाद आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र और 12 वीं तक के सभी स्कूल रहेंगे बंद

24 अगस्त 2018

मतदान
Basti

मतदान आज, बूथों पर पहुंची पोलिंग पार्टियां

24 अगस्त 2018

भाजपा के युवा नेता की संदिग् ध हालात में मोत
Banda

भाजपा के युवा नेता की संदिग् ध हालात में मोत

24 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: उत्तराखंड में रोज जान की बाजी लगाकर पढ़ने जाते हैं बच्चे

एक तरफ जहां प्रदेश की बीजेपी सरकार विकास को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों तक पहुँचाने का दावा कर रही है वहीं यहां के कुछ ग्रामीण इलाकों में बच्चे जान जोखिम में डालकर यात्रा कर रहे है. देखिए किस तरह बच्चे पढ़ने जाने को मजबूर है.

21 अगस्त 2018

NAINITAL MALL ROAD 3:39

VIDEO: नैनीताल की मशहूर मॉल रोड हुई खतरनाक, झील में समाया सड़क का बड़ा हिस्सा

19 अगस्त 2018

नैनीताल 3:47

नैनीताल में अटल जी की याद में बनेगा संग्रहालय

17 अगस्त 2018

haldwani 3:03

इस गांव के युवाओं की नहीं हो रही शादी, वजह जानकर गुस्सा भी आएगा और हंसी भी

11 अगस्त 2018

नदी 3:03

VIDEO: रामनगर में डरा रही है कोसी नदी, जान पर खेलकर नदी पार करने को मजबूर लोग

6 अगस्त 2018

Related

रक्षाबंधन को लेकर खाद्य पदार्थों पर छापेमारी
Rampur

रक्षाबंधन को लेकर खाद्य पदार्थों पर छापेमारी

25 अगस्त 2018

हमले के बाद छावनी में तब्दील हुआ नगलिया आकिल
Rampur

हमले के बाद छावनी में तब्दील हुआ नगलिया आकिल

25 अगस्त 2018

Congress leader Sachin pilot says bjp has insulted the mandate in rajasthan
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कांग्रेस की 'संकल्प रैली' का आगाज, पायलट बोले- भाजपा ने किया जनादेश का अपमान

25 अगस्त 2018

Lalu Yadav bail petition hearing in Ranchi Highcourt, Jharkhand
Bihar

हाईकोर्ट से लालू को बड़ा झटका, नहीं बढ़ी जमानत, 30 अगस्त को करना होगा सरेंडर

24 अगस्त 2018

वल्लभ भवन, भोपाल
National

मध्य प्रदेश में आरक्षण में गड़बड़ी, ओबीसी उम्मीदवारों को सामान्य वर्ग की सीटों पर चुना

24 अगस्त 2018

पॉलीटेक्रिक में शिक्षकों के रिक्त पदों को भरो
Champawat

पॉलीटेक्रिक में शिक्षकों के रिक्त पदों को भरो

24 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.