घास काटने गए युवक पर बाघ ने किया हमला, रेफर

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 02:12 AM IST
रामनगर (नैनीताल)। तराई पश्चिमी वन प्रभाग के आमपोखरा रेंज में घास काट रहे ग्रामीण को बाघ ने घायल कर दिया। तराई पश्चिमी वन प्रभाग के एसडीओ कलम सिंह बिष्ट ने बताया कि ग्राम आमपोखरा निवासी मो. रईस (25) पुत्र मो. हनीफ रविवार को गांव के ही छोटे के साथ सोलरफेंसिंग के नीचे घास काट रहा था कि तभी एक बाघ ने रईस पर हमला कर दिया। छोटे ने डंडे के सहारे बाघ को भगा दिया। स्थानीय संयुक्त चिकित्सालय में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया। बिष्ट ने बताया कि उक्त क्षेत्र में गश्त बढ़ा दी गई है। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से भी रात में अकेले बाहर न जाने की अपील की है। पीड़ित को उचित मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। रईस गांव में मजदूरी करता है।

