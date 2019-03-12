शहर चुनें

बीबीए एलएलबी का रिजल्ट घोषित

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 02:07 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नैनीताल। कुमाऊं विश्वविद्यालय ने सोमवार को बीबीए एलएलबी प्रथम, तृतीय, पंचम, सप्तम, नवें सेमेस्टर का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया है। विवि के प्रभारी परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. रितेश साह ने बताया कि विद्यार्थी विवि की वेबसाइट से डिजिटल अंक पत्र प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
बीबीए, एलएलबी का रिजल्ट घोषित

कोर्ट
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट ने चुनाव में भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर केंद्र, राज्य सरकार और निर्वाचन आयोग से मांगा जवाब

हाईकोर्ट ने ब्लाक प्रमुख और जिला पंचायत के अध्यक्षों के चुनाव में भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग, राज्य सरकार और केंद्र सरकार को चार सप्ताह के भीतर जवाब पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। 

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
hathkadi
Nainital

आत्महत्या को उकसावे का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 मार्च 2019

मेरठ अवैध होर्डिग
Nainital

नैनीताल रोड मे इस बार नहीं लग सकेंगे होर्डिंग

12 मार्च 2019

चालक व गाइड को किया बैन
Nainital

चालक व गाइड को किया बैन

12 मार्च 2019

google shopping, Online shopping, Google, Online, Shopping, Flipkart, snapdeal
Nainital

कुमाऊं विवि का पोर्टल प्राइवेट छात्रों के लिए बना दिक्कत

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Nainital

चुनाव आचार संहिता से लटकीं योजनाएं

12 मार्च 2019

सी विजिल मोबाईल ऐप
Nainital

चुनाव संबंधी शिकायत के लिए सीविजिल एप है ना

12 मार्च 2019

demo pic
Nainital

चाचा के अंतिम संस्कार से लौट रहे लिपिक की मौत

12 मार्च 2019

150 बेड के अस्पताल को मिली तकनीकी स्वीकृति
Nainital

150 बेड के अस्पताल को मिली तकनीकी स्वीकृति

12 मार्च 2019

उक्रांद कार्यालय
Nainital

उक्रांद की नैनीताल सीट से ऐरी को लड़ाने की तैयारी

12 मार्च 2019

up board exam
Nainital

आज होगी परीक्षा समिति की बैठक

12 मार्च 2019

NAAC
Nainital

छात्रों की राय तय करेगी एमबीपीजी कालेज का भविष्य

12 मार्च 2019

जीएसटी
Nainital

आठ राज्यों में 75 लाख के कारोबारी ले सकेंगे समाधान योजना का लाभ

12 मार्च 2019

हाथी गांव
Nainital

अब हथिनियों को नहीं मिलेगा गन्ना

12 मार्च 2019

ऑनलाइन खाना
Nainital

फूड सैंपल के पुराने नमूनों का खुलासा नहीं

12 मार्च 2019

आग
Nainital

कॉर्बेट के बिजरानी रेंज में लगी आग, अधिकारी बेखबर

12 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
