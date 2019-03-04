शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   विजय नाथ शुक्ला एसडीएम हल् द्वानी

विजय नाथ शुक्ला एसडीएम हल् द्वानी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 02:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हल्द्वानी। डीएम विनोद कुमार सुमन ने रविवार को जिले में नए एसडीएम को तैनाती दी है। विजयनाथ शुक्ल हल्द्वानी के नए एसडीएम होंगे। विनोद कुमार एसडीएम नैनीताल, गौरव चटवाल एसडीएम कोश्यांकुटौली, अनिल चन्याल एसडीएम कालाढूंगी, दयानंद सरस्वती एसडीएम धारी बने हैं। नायब तहसीलदारों को प्रभारी तहसीलदार बनाया गया है। महेंद्र जोशी प्रभारी तहसीलदार नैनीताल, कृष्ण कुमार नैनीताल से प्रभारी तहसीलदार कोश्यांकुटौली, स्वदेश चौहान रामनगर से बेतालघाट और एमपी सिंह को लालकुआं का प्रभारी तहसीलदार बनाया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विजयनाथ शुक्ल होंगे एसडीएम हल्द्वानी

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में 60 घंटे चली मुठभेड़ में लश्कर के दो आतंकी ढेर, पांच जवान शहीद

3 मार्च 2019

private bus accident in bilaspur himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल: गहरी खाई में गिरी निजी बस, 33 यात्री घायल

3 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

'दूसरे छोर पर माही भाई हो तो ज्यादा सोचने की जरूरत नहीं होती'

3 मार्च 2019

ms dhoni
केदार जाधव
kedar jadhav
धोनी और केदार
Cricket News

'दूसरे छोर पर माही भाई हो तो ज्यादा सोचने की जरूरत नहीं होती'

3 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Cricket News

क्रिस गेल ने बनाया तूफानी विश्व रिकॉर्ड, एक वन-डे सीरीज में जमाए सबसे ज्यादा छक्के

3 मार्च 2019

CHRIS GAYLE
क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल
chris gayle
Cricket News

क्रिस गेल ने बनाया तूफानी विश्व रिकॉर्ड, एक वन-डे सीरीज में जमाए सबसे ज्यादा छक्के

3 मार्च 2019

जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर की मौत की अटकलें
Pakistan

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के गुनहगार मसूद अजहर की मौत की अटकलें

3 मार्च 2019

ravana
Bizarre News

मरने से पहले रावण करना चाहता था सात काम, लेकिन इस एक वजह से नहीं कर पाया

3 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
India News

गुजरात : चार व पांच मार्च को पाटीदारों के दो मंदिरों के कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेंगे प्रधानमंत्री

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को गांधीनगर के अदलाज में नवनिर्मित मंदिर में माता अन्नपूर्णा के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे। श्री अन्नपूर्णाधाम ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
हल्द्वानी में विभिन्न योजनाओ का शिलान्यास व लोकार्पण करते मुख्यमंत्री
Nainital

नैनीताल को 1 अरब 97 करोड़ 50 लाख की योजनाओं की सौगात

3 मार्च 2019

हल्द्वानी टीपी नगर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में शराब तस्कर
Nainital

चाय की दुकान और होटल में बेच रहे थे दारू, पकड़े गए

3 मार्च 2019

कार सवार को पीटा, पुलिस देखती रही तमाशा
Nainital

कार सवार को पीटा, पुलिस देखती रही तमाशा

3 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Nainital

जिंदगी की जंग हार गई मासूम लावण्या

3 मार्च 2019

कुविवि फर्जीवाड़े में मिला अहम सुराग, मुंबई की छात्रा ट्रेस
Nainital

कुविवि फर्जीवाड़े में मिला अहम सुराग, मुंबई की छात्रा ट्रेस

3 मार्च 2019

snowfall/uttarakhand
Nainital

ठंड ने तोड़ा तीन साल का रिकॉर्ड

3 मार्च 2019

Social worker give complaint to police against Mehbooba mufti in haldwani
Dehradun

महबूबा मुफ्ती के खिलाफ सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने पुलिस को दी तहरीर, लगाए गंभीर आरोप

27 फरवरी 2019

करंट से इंटर के छात्र की मौत, बचाने में मामा झुलसा
Nainital

करंट से इंटर के छात्र की मौत, बचाने में मामा झुलसा

2 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं आज से, सभी जिलों के कंट्रोल रूमों को अलर्ट जारी

1 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

देखिए बर्फ से ढके केदारनाथ धाम का अद्भुत नजारा

केदारनाथ धाम में इस बार रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी हुई है। यहां कई फीट तक बर्फ जमा है। आइए हम आपको दिखाते हैं केदारनाथ का नजारा।

25 फरवरी 2019

दुर्घटना 0:32

कार पर गिरा पेड़, दो महिलाओं की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

रामदेव 1:40

पाकिस्तान पर बरसे योग गुरु रामदेव, सरकार से की ये मांग

24 फरवरी 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:09

उत्तराखंड के खेल मंत्री अरविंद पांडेय ने दिया ये बेतुका बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गड़करी 2:07

नितिन गडकरी ने हरिद्वार में चंडी घाट रिवर फ्रंट डेवलपमेंट का किया उद्घाटन

22 फरवरी 2019

Related

शव के ऊपर से गुजर गईं कई ट्रेनें
Nainital

शव के ऊपर से गुजर गईं कई ट्रेनें

2 मार्च 2019

महा शिवरात्रि
Nainital

शिवरात्रि में इस बार रात्रि व्यापिनी का बन रहा है विशिष्ट योग

3 मार्च 2019

मृतक चंदन सिंह बजवाल
Dehradun

खाना खाकर ट्यूबवेल पर गया, वापस नहीं लौटा, ढूंढ-खोज की तो टूटा दुखों का पहाड़

25 फरवरी 2019

गंदा पानी
Nainital

मंगल पड़ाव इलाके में नलों से आ रहा गंदा पानी

3 मार्च 2019

एमफार्मा की छात्रा उमा को मिला युवा वैज्ञानिक का पुरस्कार
Nainital

एमफार्मा की छात्रा उमा को मिला युवा वैज्ञानिक का पुरस्कार

3 मार्च 2019

फिर सक्रिय हो रहा है पश्चिमी विक्षोप
Nainital

फिर सक्रिय हो रहा है पश्चिमी विक्षोप

3 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.