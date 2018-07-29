शहर चुनें

उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाली ग्राम पंचायतें गांधी जयंती पर होंगी पुरस्कृत

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 29 Jul 2018 10:40 PM IST
कोटद्वार। विकासखंड द्वारीखाल में आयोजित प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में ग्रामीणों को स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। एक अगस्त से भारत सरकार द्वारा ग्राम पंचायतों में भ्रमण कर स्वच्छता का मापन कर ग्रेडिंग की जाएगी। स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले ग्राम पंचायतों को गांधी जयंती के मौके पर पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।
ब्लॉक मुख्यालय सभागार में आयोजित प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में खंड विकास अधिकारी अतिया परवेज और सहायक विकास अधिकारी पंचायत मनमोहन सिंह बिष्ट ने कार्यक्रम के बारे में जानकारी दी। कहा कि ग्राम पंचायतों में चलाए जा रहे स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम में सभी की भागीदारी अनिवार्य होगी। सर्वेक्षण टीम ग्राम पंचायत के अंतर्गत प्राथमिक विद्यालय, जूनियर हाईस्कूल, इंटर कालेज, पंचायत भवन, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, एएनएम सेंटर और बाजारों में स्वच्छता का आकलन करेगी।
बैठक में ज्येष्ठ उप प्रमुख अर्जुन सिंह नेगी, क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य भारत सिंह रावत, ग्राम प्रधान विजेंद्र सिंह, जयपाल सिंह, सरोजनी देवी, वीरेंद्र प्रसाद, रेणु उनियाल सहित खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी, फार्मेसिस्ट, बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी व ग्राम सेवक मौजूद रहे।

