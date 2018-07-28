शहर चुनें

हरिद्वार और दिल्ली के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू

हरिद्वार और दिल्ली के बीच स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 10:48 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हरिद्वार। कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए उत्तर रेलवे ने हरिद्वार और दिल्ली के बीच दो विशेष ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू किया है। यह विशेष ट्रेनें दस अगस्त तक चलेंगी। जबकि चार ट्रेनों के नए ठहराव भी तय किए गए हैं।
उत्तर रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी नितिन चौधरी ने बताया कि हरिद्वार जंक्शन और दिल्ली जंक्शन के बीच संचालित की गई विशेष ट्रेन रोजाना रात आठ बजे दिल्ली से चलकर रात 1.55 बजे हरिद्वार पहंचेगी। जबकि हरिद्वार से रोजाना रात 2.05 बजे चलकर सुबह 9.20 बजे दिल्ली पहुंचेगी। इस ट्रेन के ठहराव शामली, थाना भवन, रामपुर मनीहरन, टपरी, रुड़की और ज्वालापुर रेलवे स्टेशन रहेंगे।
दिल्ली-हरिद्वार के बीच संचालित दूसरी विशेष ट्रेन (मेमू) प्रतिदिन शाम 4. 45 बजे दिल्ली से चलकर रात 12. 45 बजे हरिद्वार पहुंचेगी। जबकि रात 1.10 बजे हरिद्वार से चलकर सुबह 8. 45 बजे दिल्ली पहुंचेगी। इस ट्रेन के ठहराव सहरानपुर, रुड़की और ज्वालापुर रेलवे स्टेशन होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि कांवड़ के दौरान यात्रियों को सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू किया गया है। ये ट्रेनें 10 अगस्त तक संचालित होंगी।

