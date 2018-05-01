शहर चुनें

औद्योगिक इकाई में कच्चे तेल की होद में लगी आग

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 12:16 AM IST
हरिद्वार।
सिडकुल के सेक्टर पांच में यूएस मेटल औद्योगिक इकाई के परिसर में कच्चे तेल के टैंक में लगी आग से अफरा तफरी मच गई। अग्निशमन विभाग के तीन वाहनों ने एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। अग्रिकांड में कई लाख के कच्चे तेल का नुकसान होने की आशंका है।
घटना सोमवार शाम करीब चार बजे के आस-पास घटित हुई। एलईडी बल्ब और दोपहिया वाहन के पार्ट बनाने वाली कंपनी के परिसर में कच्चे तेल का टैंक है। शाम को टैंक से अचानक आग की लपटें उठने लग गई। आग लगने से औद्योगिक इकाई में अफरा तफरी मच गई। औद्योगिक इकाई में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी बाहर निकल गए। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मायापुर और सिडकुल अग्निश्मन केंद्र से तीन वाहन पहुंच गए। करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद अग्निश्मन कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पाया। गनीमत रही कि आग की लपटें औद्योगिक इकाई के अंदर नहीं पहुंची वरना ज्यादा नुकसान होना तय था। मुख्य अग्निश्मन अधिकारी राजेंद्र खाती ने बताया कि कच्चे तेल के टैंक में आग लगी थी। अग्निकांड में कई लाख के तेल का नुकसान हुआ है।

