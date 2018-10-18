शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Champawat ›   एनडी को दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजली

एनडी को दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजली

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 11:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बनबसा (चंपावत)। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायण दत्त तिवारी के निधन पर उनके करीबी रहे जिला पंचायत के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष बहादुर सिंह पाटनी ने उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी। कहा कि विकास पुरुष के नाम से देश उन्हें सदैव याद रखेगा।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ ही नहीं ये 4 क्रिकेटर भी जल्द खटखटाएंगे टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा, कूट-कूट के भरा है टैलेंट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

prithvi and ishan
rahul chahar
shubhman gill
varun chakravarthy
Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ ही नहीं ये 4 क्रिकेटर भी जल्द खटखटाएंगे टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा, कूट-कूट के भरा है टैलेंट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

railway
Tip of the Day

दूसरे को भी दे सकते हैं अपना कंफर्म रेल टिकट, प्रोसेस जान लें, फायदे में रहेंगे

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

न्यूयॉर्क में इलाज करा रहे ऋषि कपूर पहुंचे मंदिर, पत्नी के साथ नई तस्वीर आई सामने

18 अक्टूबर 2018

rishi kapoor and neetu kapoor
priyanka rishi neetu
sonali bendre
rishi kapoor and anupam kher
Bollywood

न्यूयॉर्क में इलाज करा रहे ऋषि कपूर पहुंचे मंदिर, पत्नी के साथ नई तस्वीर आई सामने

18 अक्टूबर 2018

uidai, telecom ministry clarifies on mobile sim ekyc, aadhaar will not face disconnection
Tech Diary

90 करोड़ लोगों को UIDAI ने दी राहत, नहीं बंद होंगे आधार से जारी हुए मोबाइल नंबर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

train shimla
Jammu

लेह में बनेगा दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे ट्रैक, दिल्ली से एक दिन में सीधा पहुंचाएगी ट्रेन

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Stress Management

दशहरा पर भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम वरना पड़ेगा पछताना

18 अक्टूबर 2018
Stress Management

दशहरा पर भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम वरना पड़ेगा पछताना

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

soon use of internet in flights allowed soon, but wait for voice calls
Business Diary

खुशखबरः हवाई सफर में कर सकेंगे इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल, फोन के लिए लंबा इंतजार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Mark Zuckerberg
America

मार्क जुकरबर्ग को फेसबुक के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने की मुहिम ने पकड़ा जोर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

demand for rented office space rises in metro cities, ncr in top slot
Property

आठ शहरों में किराए पर ऑफिस लेने की रफ्तार बढ़ी, दिल्ली-एनसीआर सबसे आगे

18 अक्टूबर 2018

uidai, telecom ministry clarifies on mobile sim ekyc, aadhaar will not face disconnection
Tech Diary

90 करोड़ लोगों को UIDAI ने दी राहत, नहीं बंद होंगे आधार से जारी हुए मोबाइल नंबर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
America

पिछले साल 60 हजार से ज्यादा भारतीयों को मिला ग्रीन कार्ड 

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
If there is a fridge, bike, landline or credit card, you will not get advantage of Ayushman bharat
India News

अगर है फ्रिज, बाइक, लैंडलाइन या किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड, तो नहीं मिलेगा आयुष्मान भारत का लाभ

18 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वरा और रवीना
Bollywood

#Metoo : यौन शोषण के खिलाफ CINTAA का बड़ा फैसला, स्वरा-रवीना को देगी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

indian it companies to get biggest setback in h1b visa trump administration propose major change
Corporate

एच1बी वीजाः आईटी कंपनियों को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में ट्रंप प्रशासन

18 अक्टूबर 2018

आकाश मलिक
Other Sports

किसान के बेटे आकाश ने जीता यूथ ओलंपिक्स तीरंदाजी में भारत का पहला रजत

18 अक्टूबर 2018

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने कहा- सरकार कानून बनाकर बनवाए राम मंदिर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

घटोत्कच महोत्सव में कलश यात्रा निकालती महिलाएं। अ
Champawat

कलश यात्रा, झांकियों के साथ घटोत्कच महोत्सव का शुभारंभ 

जिला मुख्यालय के समीपवर्ती चौकी ग्राम पंचायत के घटोत्कच मंदिर में बृहस्पतिवार को विधिवत घटोत्कच महोत्सव का शुभारंभ हुआ। विधायक कैलाश गहतोड़ी ने मंत्रोच्चार के बीच फीता काटकर महोत्सव का शुभारंभ किया।

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुलिस
Dehradun

नेपाल में दोहरा हत्याकांड कर भारत में छिपा नेपाली बदमाश, पुलिस सतर्क

18 अक्टूबर 2018

लोहाघाट में देव डांगरों को कंधे पर बैठाकर ले जाते श्रद्घालु।
Champawat

देव डांगरों ने भक्तों को आशीर्वाद दिया

17 अक्टूबर 2018

लोहाघाट की रामलीला में राम से स्वर्ण मृग लाने की जिद करती सीता।
Champawat

जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों में रामलीलाओं का मंचन जारी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

करौली गांव तक सड़क दो, प्रदर्शन किया
Champawat

करौली गांव तक सड़क दो, प्रदर्शन किया

18 अक्टूबर 2018

दमखम दिखाते देहरादून और खटीमा के खिलाड़ी।
Champawat

देहरादून ने खटीमा डायमंड को हराया

16 अक्टूबर 2018

हाइड्रा चालक ने वाहन को किया क्षतिग्रस्त
Champawat

हाइड्रा चालक ने वाहन को किया क्षतिग्रस्त

18 अक्टूबर 2018

पिंडारी ग्लेशियर जाने वाले छात्रों का चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण हुआ
Champawat

पिंडारी ग्लेशियर जाने वाले छात्रों का चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण हुआ

18 अक्टूबर 2018

बुजुर्गो के लिए नहीं लग रहे रोडवेज बस के ब्रेक
Champawat

बुजुर्गो के लिए नहीं लग रहे रोडवेज बस के ब्रेक

18 अक्टूबर 2018

बनबसा केवि वन ने हिंद पब्लिक स्कूल खटीमा को हराया
Champawat

बनबसा केवि वन ने हिंद पब्लिक स्कूल खटीमा को हराया

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रक्षाबंधन पर देवीधुरा में आठ मिनट तक हुई बगवाल, 241 हुए चोटिल

चंपावत के देवीधुरा में रविवार को अनोखा नजारा देखने को मिला।  दरअसल देवीधुरा के बाराहीधाम स्थित खोलीखांण दुबाचौड़ा मैदान में हर साल रक्षाबंधन के दिन अनोखी परंपरा निभाई जाती है। इस परंपरा के मुताबिक रक्षाबंधन के दिन पत्थरों से बगवाल खेली जाती है।

26 अगस्त 2018

गैस सिलेंडर 1:09

VIDEO : गैस सिलेंडर में आग लगने पर न घबराएं, अपनाएं ये उपाय

9 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 1:14

जिंदा बाघ का करते थे ये हाल, पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 0:48

उत्तराखंड में पॉलीथीन में सामान बेचने वालों पर हुई ये बड़ी कार्रवाई

23 दिसंबर 2017

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Related

तांगा चालक पर पशु क्रूरता का मुकदमा दर्ज
Champawat

तांगा चालक पर पशु क्रूरता का मुकदमा दर्ज

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विद्युत उपकरण फुंकने के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
Champawat

तार बदलने के दौरान फुंके घरेलू बिजली उपकरण

16 अक्टूबर 2018

चंपावत में सड़क को लेकर प्रदर्शन करते मझेड़ा के ग्रामीण।
Champawat

किसानों के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर करने पर प्रदर्शन किया

15 अक्टूबर 2018

लोहाघाट में राज्य स्तरीय फुटबाल प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ करते मुख्य अतिथि
Champawat

चंपावत ने पिथौरागढ़ को हराया

14 अक्टूबर 2018

मां पूर्णागिरि धाम में दर्शन को उमड़ी श्रद्घालुओं की भीड़।
Champawat

नवरात्र मेले में श्रद्धालुओं की आवाजाही से क्षेत्र में रौनक

14 अक्टूबर 2018

लोहाघाट की रामलीला में राम को अयोध्या लौटने के लिए मनाते सुमंत।
Champawat

सब राजपाठ छोड़ कर हम वन को चलते हैं...

15 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.