Chamoli

सदस्यता अभियान पर की चर्चा

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 09:48 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग। भाजपा ग्रामीण मंडल कार्यसमिति की बैठक में सदस्यता अभियान और त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनावों की तैयारियों पर चर्चा की गई।
ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष महिपाल नेगी ने कहा कि भाजपा सदस्यता अभियान के जरिए नए कार्यकर्ताओं को जोड़कर पार्टी को सशक्त बनाएगी। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से आगामी पंचायत चुनावों की तैयारी में जुटने को कहा। सदस्यता प्रमुख दलबीर दानू ने कहा कि प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता 50 नए सदस्यों को बनाएंगे। इस अवसर पर बीकेटीसी सदस्य अरुण मैठाणी, वरिष्ठ नेता टीका मैखुरी, गोवर्द्धन कैलखुरा, महेंद्र रावत, राकेश नेगी, जिला मंत्री सुनील गुसाईं, सुरेंद्र खत्री, सुनील पंत, रमेश सती, गंभीर और जयंती आदि मौजूद थे।












पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत
Dehradun

हरीश रावत बोले, 10 जुलाई को आंदोलनकारी जेल गए तो वे भी देंगे गिरफ्तारी

पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत ने कहा कि गैरसैंण में आंदोलनकारियों पर मुकदमे दर्ज करना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अगर 10 जुलाई को आंदोलनकारी जेल गए तो वे भी उनके समर्थन में अपनी गिरफ्तारी देंगे।

4 जुलाई 2019

गोपीनाथ मंदिर के शीर्ष भाग में अंदर के लिए धंस रहे पत्थर
Chamoli

गोपीनाथ मंदिर के शीर्ष भाग में अंदर के लिए धंस रहे पत्थर

4 जुलाई 2019

राइंका बांजबगड़ में घटिया निर्माण कार्य की होगी जांच
Chamoli

राइंका बांजबगड़ में घटिया निर्माण कार्य की होगी जांच

4 जुलाई 2019

पूजा-अर्चना के बाद भविष्य बदरी मंदिर के जीर्णोद्घर का कार्य शुरू
Chamoli

पूजा-अर्चना के बाद भविष्य बदरी मंदिर के जीर्णोद्घर का कार्य शुरू

4 जुलाई 2019

सीमांकन के बाद होगा खुलासा-कितनी भूमि के मालिक हैं भगवान बदरीनाथ
Chamoli

सीमांकन के बाद होगा खुलासा-कितनी भूमि के मालिक हैं भगवान बदरीनाथ

4 जुलाई 2019

सेमलडाला में उद्यमिता पर 110 दिन का प्रशिक्षण शुरु
Chamoli

सेमलडाला में उद्यमिता पर 110 दिन का प्रशिक्षण शुरु

4 जुलाई 2019

सेवा विस्तार के लिए दूसरे दिन भी धरने पर डटे रहे एनएचएम कर्मी
Chamoli

सेवा विस्तार के लिए दूसरे दिन भी धरने पर डटे रहे एनएचएम कर्मी

4 जुलाई 2019

इसी पुलिस से नीचे गिरी छात्रा
Dehradun

पुलिया से नीचे गिरी स्कूल से घर लौट रही कक्षा 12 की छात्रा, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही तोड़ा दम

3 जुलाई 2019

स्कूल से छुट्टी होने के बाद अपने घर देवलीबगड़ जा रही थी छात्रा
Chamoli

स्कूल से छुट्टी होने के बाद अपने घर देवलीबगड़ जा रही थी छात्रा

3 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानाचार्य और ग्राम प्रधान ने एसडीएम से की शिकायत
Chamoli

प्रधानाचार्य और ग्राम प्रधान ने एसडीएम से की शिकायत

3 जुलाई 2019

