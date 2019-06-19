शहर चुनें

बमराड़ी में सड़क पार कर रहा मासूम कार की चपेट में आया, घायल

बागेश्वर। Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 11:26 PM IST
बागेश्वर में भर्ती घायल आयुष।
बागेश्वर में भर्ती घायल आयुष। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पार कर रहा मासूम कार की चपेट में आकर घायल हो गया। कार चालक ने घायल को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
आयुष पुत्र नंदन सिंह निवासी बमराड़ी बुधवार को दुकान की ओर जा रहा था। इस बीच सड़क पार करने के दौरान वह गरुड़ से बागेश्वर आ रही एक अल्टो कार (यूके/02/1899) की चपेट में आ गया। 

इससे वह गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। कार चालक रवि गड़िया मासूम को लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा, जहां उसका उपचार चल रहा है। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक आयुष के पैर में चोट आई है। फिलहाल घटना की तहरीर पुलिस को नहीं दी गई है। 

bageshwar news
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bageshwar

शादी का झांसा देकर पांच साल तक बनाए शारीरिक संबंध

जिले के एक गांव निवासी युवती ने दूसरे गांव के युवक पर शादी का झांसा देकर पांच साल तक शारीरिक संबंध बनाने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को उसके घर के पास से गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया और जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया है। 

19 जून 2019

भोजगण गांव।
Bageshwar

सुविधा न मिलेगी तो पलायन ही होगा

19 जून 2019

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन।
Bageshwar

300 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, मासूम की मौत

18 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bageshwar

पॉक्सो एक्ट में अभियुक्त को 10 साल की कैद

18 जून 2019

बैंक खाते से गायब 49 हजार में से 23 हजार वापस दिलाए
Bageshwar

बैंक खाते से गायब 49 हजार में से 23 हजार वापस दिलाए

18 जून 2019

सुमन का जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन
Bageshwar

सुमन का जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन

18 जून 2019

कपकोट में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष का घेराव करती महिलाएं।
Bageshwar

लावारिस पशुओं से परेशान ग्रामीणों ने नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष घेरा

16 जून 2019

30 मेधावियों को किया सम्मानित
Bageshwar

30 मेधावियों को किया सम्मानित

18 जून 2019

राधाकृष्ण मंदिर में हुआ योग शिविर संपन्न
Bageshwar

राधाकृष्ण मंदिर में हुआ योग शिविर संपन्न

18 जून 2019

कृत्रिम अंगों की नापजोख का शिविर कल से
Bageshwar

कृत्रिम अंगों की नापजोख का शिविर कल से

18 जून 2019

