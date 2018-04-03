शहर चुनें

तल्ला बीथी में पानी का स्रोत सूखा 17-57-53

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 11:44 PM IST
कपकोट (बागेश्वर)। ग्राम पंचायत बीथी के तल्ला बीथी के लिए बनी पेयजल योजना का स्रोत सूख गया है। नलों में पानी नहीं आने से गांव में दर्जन भर परिवार बूंद-बूंद को तरस गए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से मल्ला बीथी की लाइन से पानी की आपूर्ति करने की मांग की है।
पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख विक्रम शाही ने अपनी निधि से 2008 में तल्ला बीथी गांव के लिए पानी की लाइन बनाई थी। इससे उन्हें काफी सुविधा हो रही थी। एक महीना पहले स्रोत में धीरे-धीरे पानी की मात्रा कम होने लगी जो अब पूरी तरह सूख चुका है।

नजदीक में पानी का अन्य कोई स्रोत नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को पानी के लिए काफी दूर से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है। इसमें उनका काफी समय बर्बाद हो रहा है। मवेशियों को भी काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

महिलाओं ने प्रशासन से मल्ला बीथी के लिए भदौरा से बनी लाइन से पानी की आपूर्ति करने की गुहार लगाई है। उन्होंने पानी का बंदोबस्त शीघ्र नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। इधर, एसडीएम रविंद्र बिष्ट ने कहा कि मामले में जल संस्थान को शीघ्र आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए जाएंगे।

