Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   एडवांस बेस कैंप की मुख्य टीम ने कैंप एक के लिए मार्ग खोला

एडवांस बेस कैंप की मुख्य टीम ने कैंप एक के लिए मार्ग खोला

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 10:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बागेश्वर। नंदा देवी चोटी आरोहण में लापता सात विदेशी पर्वतारोहियों की खोज में गए इंडियन माउंटेनियरिंग फेडरेशन का 14 सदस्यीय दल के 14 में से 12 सदस्य एडवांस बेस कैंप पहुंच गए हैं।
भारतीय पर्वतारोहण संस्थान नई दिल्ली से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बृहस्पतिवार को एडवांस बेस कैंप की मुख्य टीम द्वारा कैंप एक के लिए मार्ग खोलने का कार्य किया गया।

कैंप एक तक मार्ग खोलने के बाद टीम वापस आ गई है। 21 जून को टीम कैंप एक के लिए रवाना होगी। एडवांस बेस कैंप में बर्फबारी हो रही है। हालांकि टीम के सभी सदस्य ठीक हैं।

