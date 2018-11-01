शहर चुनें

डेढ़ साल बाद दिल्ली में मिला लापता युवक

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 12:56 AM IST
बागेश्वर। खोली गांव से डेढ़ साल पूर्व लापता युवक मिल गया है। बागेश्वर पुलिस ने लापता को दिल्ली केे एक निराश्रित आश्रम से बरामद कर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। लंबी गुमशुदगी के बाद युवक के सकुशल मिलने पर परिजनों ने राहत की सांस ली है।
31 मई 2017 को खोली निवासी नंद राम का पुत्र जितेंद्र बिना बताए घर से चला गया था। परिजनों और पुलिस की काफी खोजबीन के बाद भी उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला। लंबे इंतजार के बीच परिजनों की आस टूटने लगी। हालांकि जितेंद्र के मिलने की आस में खोजबीन की कोशिश जारी रही। इसके बाद इस वर्ष 23 अगस्त को पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया। पुलिस की खोजबीन के दौरान जितेंद्र की लोकेशन दिल्ली के बवाना रोड स्थित एक निराश्रित आश्रम में मिली। पिछले दिनों बागेश्वर पुलिस जवान और पिता जितेंद्र को आश्रम से वापस बागेश्वर ले आए। पूछताछ में पता चला कि युवक घरवालों से नाराज होकर चला गया था। इसके बाद वह रोजगार और रोटी की तलाश में भटकता हुआ आश्रम में पहुंच गया। डेढ़ साल इंतजार के बाद युवक के सकुशल मिलने पर माता-पिता, भाई-बहिनों आदि संबंधियों ने राहत की सांस ली है।

