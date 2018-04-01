शहर चुनें

किशन फड़ व्यवसायी एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 11:04 PM IST
बागेश्वर। फड़ व्यवसायी एसोसिएशन की कार्यकारिणी गठित कर ली गई है। किशन राम अध्यक्ष चुने गए। कार्यकारिणी के गठन के बाद सभी फड़ व्यवसायियों ने समस्याओं पर चर्चा की और प्रशासन से उन्हें पक्की दुकानें मुहैया कराने की मांग उठाई।
रविवार को आयोजित फड़ व्यवसायियों की बैठक में कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया। कार्यकारिणी में पंकज जोशी और कमला देवी उपाध्यक्ष, पवन कुमार महासचिव, नंदन सिंह परिहार सचिव, कृष्णा पांडे सहसचिव, राजेंद्र गिरी कोषाध्यक्ष चुने गए।

महेंद्र सिंह, भीम कुमार, गणेश दत्त, सुरेश चंद्र सदस्य बनाए गए। नव निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों का माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर फड़ व्यवसायियों की तमाम समस्याओं पर चर्चा हुई।

फड़ व्यवसायी दशकों से नगर में फड़ों में दुकानें लगाकर अपना गुजर बसर कर रहे हैं। नगरपालिका को नगर में खाली स्थल का चिन्हीकरण कर फड़ व्यवसायियों को पक्की दुकानें मुहैया करानी चाहिए। पदाधिकारियों ने फड़ व्यवसायियों के हित में संघर्ष करने की बात कही।

