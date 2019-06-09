शहर चुनें

लिखा सारी टू आल आईएम क्विट और कर ली ईहलीला समाप्त

लिखा सारी टू आल आईएम क्विट और कर ली ईहलीला समाप्त

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 11:12 PM IST
छात्र फांसी के फंदे में झूला
अल्मोड़ा। गोपालधारा निवासी एक युवक ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। परिजन उसे अस्पताल लाए, लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया गया है कि मृतक के पास से अंग्रेजी लिखा एक सुुसाइड नोट बरामद हुआ है, जिसमें उसने सारी टू ऑल आईएम क्विट करने की बात लिखी हुई है।
सुसाइड नोट में उसने दुनिया छोड़ने और परिजनों से माफी मांगते हुए बहन का ध्यान रखने की बात कही है। मृतक युवक उत्तराखंड आवासीय विश्वविद्यालय का छात्र बताया जा रहा है। घटना देर शाम साढ़े छह बजे की है। गोपालधारा निवासी आशु कृपा (18) जोशी पुत्र दीपक जोशी ने अज्ञात कारणों के चलते घर में ही फांसी लगा ली। पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक के पास से सुसाइड नोट मिला है, जिसमें उसने अपनी जिंदगी से खुश नहीं होने की बात लिखी है। डॉ. राहुल प्रधान ने बताया कि युवक को अस्पताल में मृत अवस्था में लाया गया, घटना से परिजनों में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। मां भावना जोशी वकालत करती हैं। एसआई जीवन सामंत ने बताया कि मृतक के घरवाले पोस्टमार्टम के लिए राजी नहीं हो रहे हैं, फिलहाल शव को मोर्चरी में रख दिया गया है।






राजूहाशि संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विनोद थापा।
Almora

विद्यालयों से पूर्व निदेशालय का एकीकरण करे सरकार: थापा

जूनियर हाईस्कूल शिक्षक संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विनोद थापा ने कहा है कि उच्चीकृत जूनियर स्कूलों का हाईस्कूल में विलय करने से पहले सरकार को शिक्षा निदेशालयों का एकीकरण करना चाहिए।

9 जून 2019

अल्मोड़ा स्टेडियम में एपीएल की विजेता टीम को ट्राफी प्रदान करते अतिथिगण।
Almora

एपीएल का फाइनल स्वराज स्पार्टन की टीम ने जीता

9 जून 2019

कुमाऊं एडवेंचर एंड इनवायरमेंट फैलोशिप के थारकोट और भानोटी शिखर अभियान के रजत जयंती समारोह में मंचासीन मुख्य अतिथि
Almora

पर्वतीय क्षेत्र का पर्यावरण संरक्षण में अहम योगदान: डॉ. पाठक

9 जून 2019

अपराजिता कार्यक्रम के तहत नशे के खिलाफ रैली निकालती छात्राएं।
Almora

‘नशे के खिलाफ अभियान छेड़ें युवा’

9 जून 2019

तीसरी बार इंटरव्यू लेने के बावजूद मेडिकल कालेज को नहीं मिले शिक्षक
Almora

तीसरी बार इंटरव्यू लेने के बावजूद मेडिकल कालेज को नहीं मिले शिक्षक

9 जून 2019

सल्ट के 300 गांवों में एक हफ्ते से पानी की आपूर्ति ठप
Almora

सल्ट के 300 गांवों में एक हफ्ते से पानी की आपूर्ति ठप

9 जून 2019

टनल निर्माण का मामला ढ़ाई साल से शासन के ठंडे बस्ते में
Almora

टनल निर्माण का मामला ढ़ाई साल से शासन के ठंडे बस्ते में

9 जून 2019

जिले में हस्तशिल्पियों और बुनकरों का होगा चिन्हीकरण
Almora

जिले में हस्तशिल्पियों और बुनकरों का होगा चिन्हीकरण

9 जून 2019

जीआईसी में प्रधानाचार्य और प्रवक्ताओं के सात पद खाली
Almora

जीआईसी में प्रधानाचार्य और प्रवक्ताओं के सात पद खाली

9 जून 2019

कैलाश यात्रियों का पहला दल 12 को पहुंचेगा अल्मोड़ा
Almora

कैलाश यात्रियों का पहला दल 12 को पहुंचेगा अल्मोड़ा

9 जून 2019







