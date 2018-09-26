शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गंभीर बिमारियों से ग्रसित 72 व्यक्तियों को प्रदान की आर्थिक सहायता

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 04:52 PM IST
बैठक में जाते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
बैठक में जाते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गंभीर बिमारियों से ग्रसित विभिन्न जनपदों के 72 व्यक्तियों को 1 करोड़ 2 लाख 62 हजार रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की है।
up govt news up govt up govt order yogi adityanath financial aid यूपी सरकार
विज्ञापन
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण : सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने किया स्वागत, कही ये बात

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने प्रमोशन में आरक्षण पर आज फैसला सुनाते हुए इसका निर्णय राज्य की सरकारों पर छोड़ दिया है। बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस फैसले पर प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर करते ये बात कही।

26 सितंबर 2018

मणिशंकर पांडेय
Varanasi

यूपीः राजब्बर की वजह से 45 साल पुराने कांग्रेसी नेता ने दिया इस्तीफा

26 सितंबर 2018

सर्वजन हिताय संघर्ष समिति और आरक्षण बचाओ संघर्ष समिति (फाइल)
Lucknow

प्रमोशन में आरक्षण: समर्थकों ने किया ये एलान, विरोधी बोले- योगी सरकार ने लागू किया तो भुगतेगी अंजाम

26 सितंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

महिला सिपाही को शादी का झांसा देकर रेप करने वाले दरोगा के खिलाफ एफआईआर

26 सितंबर 2018

rape
Agra

एनआरआई युवती को झांसे में लेकर किया निकाह, फिर दिल दहलाने वाले किए कृत्य

26 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

यूपीः राजनीतिक दल की महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

26 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद में 'साधु बना हैवान', बच्ची को खींचा तो पब्लिक ने बुरी तरह पीटा

26 सितंबर 2018

तालाब में डूबी लड़कियों को खजते पीएसी के जवान।
Lucknow

तालाब में नहाते समय चार किशोरियां डूबीं, दो को बचाया गया, अन्य की तलाश जारी

26 सितंबर 2018

जनकपुरी
Agra

जनकपुरी में दशरथ के रूप में हुआ अजय बंसल का चयन

26 सितंबर 2018

यूपी डीजीपी ओपी सिंह
Lucknow

प्रतापगढ़, सुल्तानपुर व अमेठी के कप्तानों को डीजीपी की चेतावनी, बोले- ठीक से काम करो नहीं तो...

26 सितंबर 2018

BHU: रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों और छात्रों की झड़प के बाद प्रशासन ने दिया अजीब आदेश

बनारस हिंदू यूनिवर्सिटी कैम्पस में रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों और हॉस्टल में रहने वाले छात्रों के बीच हुए संघर्ष के बाद यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने बेहद सख्त और अजीब आदेश दिया है। इस आदेश के खिलाफ अब छात्रों ने प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया है।

26 सितंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 2:10

NCC कैम्प में अचानक से बीमार पड़े 50 से ज्यादा कैडेट्स, वजह कर देगी हैरान

25 सितंबर 2018

झांसी 1:54

VIDEO: स्कूल में पढ़ाई की बजाए बच्चों से करवाया जा रहा ये काम

25 सितंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी 0:45

VIDEO: राहुल का फिर PM पर निशाना कहा 'अभी तो शुरुआत हुई है, अभी मजा आएगा'

25 सितंबर 2018

bhu fire 0:51

बीएचयू में चले पेट्रोल बम, आग के हवाले पुलिस बूथ

25 सितंबर 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

मऊः प्रेमी ने चाकू से हमला कर प्रेमिका को मार डाला, मचा हड़कंप

26 सितंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

19 साल पुराने हत्याकांड में सीएम योगी को नोटिस, 27 अक्टूबर को होगी सुनवाई

25 सितंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ द्वारा गुजरात के सीएम को लिखा गया पत्र।
Lucknow

सीएम योगी ने गुजरात में उत्तर प्रदेश भवन निर्माण के लिए मांगी जमीन, विजय रूपाणी को लिखा पत्र

26 सितंबर 2018

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के चेयरमैन वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

राममंदिर निर्माण न होने से दुखी भगवान श्रीराम मेरे सपने में आए: वसीम रिजवी

25 सितंबर 2018

इसी वैन का हुआ चालान
Lucknow

बच्चों से भरी स्कूल वैन छोड़कर भागा ड्राइवर, ये थी वजह

26 सितंबर 2018

पूर्व कांग्रेस सांसद दिव्या स्पंदन
Lucknow

पूर्व कांग्रेसी सांसद ने ट्वीटर पर अपलोड की पीएम मोदी की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर, एफआईआर दर्ज

25 सितंबर 2018

