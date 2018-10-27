शहर चुनें

Workers climbed to fireplace of Govind sugar mill in Basti, Panic Situation created

बस्ती: गोविंद चीनी मिल के बाहर घरना दे रहे मजदूर चिमनी पर चढ़े, मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 11:41 AM IST
बस्ती शुगर मिल
बस्ती शुगर मिल
ख़बर सुनें
बस्ती के वाल्टरगंज स्थित गोविंद नगर चीनी मिल के मरम्मत, बकाया मानदेय भुगतान, पेराई सत्र शुरू करने आदि मांगों को लेकर 24 वे दिन धरने पर बैठे मजदूरों में से कुछ लोग मिल की चिमनी के उपर चढ़ गए हैं। उनकी मांग है कि यदि वेतन भुगतान और मिल रिपेयर करने का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ तो वे आत्मदाह कर लेंगे।
जानकारी के अनुसार इनमें से कुछ कर्मचारी अपने साथ पेट्रोल की बॉटल भी लेकर गए हैं। इस घटना के कारण मिल परिसर में अफरा-तफरी की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

